Boris Johnson and wife Carrie expecting their third child

By Press Association
Former prime minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson are expecting their third child (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Former prime minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie are expecting their third child within weeks, Mrs Johnson has announced.

The new arrival will be their first child to be born since Mr Johnson exited Downing Street last year after losing the confidence of his Conservative Party.

Mrs Johnson, a 35-year-old environmental campaigner and former Tory Party adviser, said the couple are expecting their second boy.

Posting on Instagram, she said: “New team member arriving in just a few weeks.

“I’ve felt pretty exhausted for much of the last eight months but we can’t wait to meet this little one.

“Wilf (the couple’s son) is very excited about being a big brother again and has been chattering about it nonstop.

Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson with youngest child Romy when her husband announced he was resigning as prime minister last year (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“Don’t think Romy (their daughter) has a clue what’s coming… she soon will!”

Mr and Mrs Johnson had their first child, Wilfred, on April 29 2020, in the early months of the Covid-19 crisis.

They married in May 2021 at Westminster Cathedral, with their second child, daughter Romy, born on December 9 in the same year.

Mr Johnson, 58, has at least seven children, although he has frequently obfuscated when asked exactly how many.

He is known to have four children with his ex-wife Marina Wheeler and had a child, born in 2009, as a result of an affair with art consultant Helen Macintyre.

