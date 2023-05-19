G7 allies to set up team to counter Russia and China’s use of economic coercion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
G7 allies to set up team to counter Russia and China’s use of economic coercion

By Press Association
G7 leaders attend a working lunch in Hiroshima (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
G7 leaders attend a working lunch in Hiroshima (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Rishi Sunak and allies will establish a new team to root out and counter Russia and China’s use of economic coercion to influence nations’ decisions.

The Prime Minister will stress at the G7 summit in Hiroshima the need to coordinate responses to attempts to hold countries to ransom by threatening their economies.

He is concerned about the impact of the stranglehold that Vladimir Putin imposed on European gas supplies to counter support for Ukraine.

China hit Australia with a punitive tax on wine and other products after Canberra supported calls for an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus pandemic.

G7 summit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty are welcomed by Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife Yuko Kishida at the Peace Memorial Park during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Lithuania was also targeted by Beijing with sanctions over its position on Taiwan.

The G7 – which includes the US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, as well as the EU – will set up a coordination platform to identify future vulnerabilities.

They will then coordinate protective measures for vulnerable allies and support them if they are targeted.

Mr Sunak said: “We should be clear-eyed about the growing challenge we face. China is engaged in a concerted and strategic economic contest.

“And when Russia weaponised Europe’s energy supplies, it was a sign of what can happen when we rely too much on states who don’t share our values.

“Our collective economic security matters now more than ever. By working together and avoiding competition between friends, we can lift our prosperity, innovate faster and out-compete autocratic states.”

The move is likely to anger Beijing.

Asked about the reported move earlier this week, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said: “If any country should be criticised for economic coercion, it should be the United States.

“The US has been overstretching the concept of national security, abusing export control and taking discriminatory and unfair measures against foreign companies. This seriously violates the principles of market economy and fair competition.”

Also on Saturday, Mr Sunak will hold a meeting with French president Emmanuel Macron.

Downing Street said they will discuss their efforts to tackle small boat crossings of the Channel.

