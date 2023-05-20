‘Increasingly unlikely’ military will be called in to replace ferry service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

‘Increasingly unlikely’ military will be called in to replace ferry service

By Press Association
The ferry serves the Ardnamurchan peninsula (Mark Armin Giesler/Ardnamurchan)
The ferry serves the Ardnamurchan peninsula (Mark Armin Giesler/Ardnamurchan)

It is looking “increasingly unlikely” the military will need to provide a vessel to replace a key Highlands ferry route, the local authority has said.

The Corran Ferry route is currently only carrying foot passengers to the Ardnamurchan peninsula after a relief vessel broke down.

This means drivers face a 42-mile round trip rather than the five-minute ferry crossing of Loch Linnhe.

Since April, a team from the Ministry of Defence was called in to assess if the military could provide a replacement service until Highland Council’s service is restored.

This could have been provided via landing craft operated by the UK military.

However, Highland Council has now said one of its own vessels will be returning in early June and the military help would likely not be needed.

A spokesman said: “Discussions with the Ministry of Defence around options for the Corran Ferry service have been extremely positive however, it is looking increasingly unlikely that we will pursue this option.

“We are still anticipating the return of one of our vessels in early June.”

Earlier, SNP MP Ian Blackford – who represents Ross, Skye and Lochaber – said that the tidal waters in Loch Linnhe made finding a suitable replacement difficult.

He told the BBC: “Unfortunately, it ran into the same problems with potential local providers and that is the tides at the Corran Narrows are such that we couldn’t be in a position to offer a service we would want to.

“So we are really having to wait for the vessels coming back and hopefully that is something that can happen sooner rather than later.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks