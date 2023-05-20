Teenager elected to council while studying for politics A-level

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Teenager elected to council while studying for politics A-level

By Press Association
Lewis Boyle has been elected to Antrim and Newtownabbey Council at the age of 18 (Alliance Party/PA)
Lewis Boyle has been elected to Antrim and Newtownabbey Council at the age of 18 (Alliance Party/PA)

The youngest ever elected political representative in Northern Ireland has told how his success came while studying for his politics A-Level.

Lewis Boyle, from Randalstown, was elected for the Alliance Party to Antrim and Newtownabbey Council at the age of 18.

He told the PA news agency that his exams begin next week.

He said: “I’ll be sitting business, history and politics. I’m hoping to go to Queen’s University to study politics, depending on how the grades go.”

The teenager said he first became interested in getting involved in politics at the last local government elections in 2019.

Lewis Boyle celebrates his election success with Alliance Party MLA John Blair (Alliance Party/PA)

He said: “I always had a general interest in politics but that’s what started me off getting directly watching what was going on in political circles.

“The Alliance Party to me is the only progressive party in Northern Ireland, it brands itself as progressive and is actually progressive in its actions.

“It has been at the forefront of making change in Northern Ireland and that is something that I want to be a part of.”

Mr Lewis described how he was selected to fight the council seat.

“I had experience in interacting with the community. I had to pass an interview for the party and be approved by the association, so I wasn’t appointed, I was selected by the membership.

“I went through the selection process and was chosen as the candidate.

“It was daunting but I wasn’t scared, I looked forward to it, being out on the campaign trail, meeting people, going to the counts and all the activity.

“Ultimately it was rewarding.”

He was elected following what he described as a “nail-biting” count process.

He said: “I was third on first preferences; based on that we had an idea I was going to get in.

“But then it was tight between the TUV and us for a while, but eventually I pulled ahead at the end.

“It was nail-biting at times but ultimately a good result.”

The teenager will now juggle his university studies with his work as a sitting councillor.

He said: “Whatever is in the future is yet to be seen but I’m looking forward to working on the council.

“In Antrim and Newtownabbey we have had our best ever results in terms of seats.

“I would say Alliance is in for a very good election.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks