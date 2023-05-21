Consumers to pay a lot of sewerage upgrade investment through bills – Coffey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Consumers to pay a lot of sewerage upgrade investment through bills – Coffey

By Press Association
Surfers Against Sewage protest (Emily Whitfield-Wicks/PA)
Surfers Against Sewage protest (Emily Whitfield-Wicks/PA)

The Environment Secretary appeared to accept that bill-payers will have to pick up “a lot” of the cost relating to infrastructure improvements designed to prevent sewage entering England’s seas and waterways.

Water companies in England last week announced a £10 billion plan to reduce the number of sewage discharges into rivers and seas, while apologising for the pollution.

But campaigners were incensed that the proposals involve consumers being given higher bills to pay back the investment.

Therese Coffey, who said she was “pretty fed up” with water companies and that it was right for the sector to have apologised, confirmed that “a lot of” private sector investment in the water industry “gets repaid through bills”.

But she said penalties and fines that the private water companies are ordered to pay could see bill-payers reimbursed.

It comes after Anglian Water said last week that customer bills were likely to rise by £91 per year to pay for the £10 billion of industry investment, with £12 of that relating to storm overflow upgrades.

Storm overflow outlets, of which there are 15,000 in England, currently release excess sewage and rainwater when under strain, to prevent sewers becoming overloaded and backing up into homes.

Ms Coffey, asked on Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme whether it was correct to say consumers would foot the bill for the improvement works, said: “It’s going to be a combination.

“Of course penalties and fines are paid for by the company, not by the bill-payer.

“But in terms of general payments, I think you’re right to say that a lot of this investment gets repaid through bills.”

The Environment Secretary said the £10 billion announced by the private sector would feed into an overall UK Government £56 million storm overflow plan.

She has called on water firms to have an action plan for “every single storm overflow” on her desk by the end of next month.

There were 301,091 sewage discharges in 2022 in England which amounted to 1.75 million hours of discharge, according to Environment Agency figures, though they do not include the volume of sewage.

The Government’s storm overflows discharge reduction plan, published in August 2022, aims to eliminate sewage dumping by 2050 while cutting discharges close to “high priority” areas by 75% by 2035 and 100% by 2045.

Ms Coffey used an interview on the BBC to criticise the record of other countries within the UK on dealing with sewage leaks.

She told the Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “Frankly, we would not even know about this if it wasn’t for a Conservative Government insisting on the monitoring and the publication of that data.

“We’re not seeing that in Scotland. And frankly on average, the frequency of sewage flows is happening far more in Wales than it is in England.”

Monitoring stations for Welsh Water, a non-profit organisation, show the company discharged sewage for 602,987 hours in 2022, while publicly owned Scottish Water recorded 14,008 spills in 2022 amounting to 113,230 hours.

Northern Ireland is not required to produce the same data

Put to her that the European Environment Agency ranked UK bathing waters the worst on the continent, Ms Coffey said that was “not true”.

“We now have 92.9% of our bathing waters designated good or excellent — that was last summer,” she said.

“That’s up from 70% in 2010. There has absolutely been investment and work to make sure that our bathing waters are getting cleaner and cleaner.”

The Liberal Democrats have called for Ms Coffey to issue her own apology for the number of sewage discharges being permitted on the Tory Government’s watch.

The party’s environment spokesman Tim Farron said: “The sewage scandal is a damning verdict on the Government’s failure to protect our treasured rivers and lakes.

“While the water companies have apologised, Therese Coffey has still failed to.

“She oversees a Government that continues to let water companies dump outrageous amounts of sewage into our rivers.”

