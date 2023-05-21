UK Government must do more to support pumped hydro storage – Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

UK Government must do more to support pumped hydro storage – Yousaf

By Press Association
Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf (Euan Cherry/PA)
Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf (Euan Cherry/PA)

The UK Government must do more to support pumped hydro storage projects, Humza Yousaf has said.

The First Minister has written to the Prime Minister calling for a market mechanism to support growth of the energy technology.

Mr Yousaf said pumped hydro storage is the only major form of renewable energy generation which is not currently eligible for UK Government support.

Pumped hydro projects provide flexibility for the electricity grid to balance intermittent supply from renewable sources.

Mr Yousaf’s letter said: “While additional deployment of renewables will play an important role in lessening dependence on fossil fuels for electricity generation, large-scale, long-duration energy storage is also absolutely critical to achieving our collective goals.

“It can help to integrate and maximise our significant renewable electricity generating capacity, ensure security of supply and manage constraints across the grid.

“With this in mind, I am calling on the UK Government to support the development of long-duration energy storage (including pumped hydro storage) through an appropriate market support mechanism.”

A market system which provided a minimum guarantee of revenue would allow several such projects which have already secured planning permission to go ahead, Mr Yousaf argued.

The UK Government should also accelerate the consenting process for large grid projects, the First Minister said.

He continued: “A UK Government consultation in 2022 identified pumped hydro storage as the most well-established large-scale, long-duration electricity storage technology in the UK.

“It also committed to develop appropriate policy to support investment and ensure the deployment of sufficient large-scale, long-duration energy storage to balance the overall electricity system by 2024.

“I am concerned that slow action in this area is dampening investor confidence and preventing projects that are essential to the joint goals of our governments from coming forward.”

A UK Government spokesperson said:  “Technologies such as pumped hydro storage are critical to delivering greater energy security and economic growth.

“That is why we’re removing regulatory and investment barriers to ensure storage can compete alongside other energy solutions.

“The UK has blazed a trail globally for green growth, having already attracted billions for over a decade in green investment and there is huge potential still.

“Scotland has played a key role in this and has benefited hugely from this work.

“Our plans to power up Britain are expected to attract a further £100 billion investment and support 480,000 jobs across the UK by 2030.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks