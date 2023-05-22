Election result recognises DUP stance over Northern Ireland Protocol, MP says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Election result recognises DUP stance over Northern Ireland Protocol, MP says

By Press Association
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson at the weekend election count in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson at the weekend election count in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

The DUP’s vote in the local government elections was a recognition of the stance it had taken over the Northern Ireland Protocol, party MPA Gavin Robinson has said.

The DUP emerged with 122 seats in the elections, the same number as 2019.

But the largest unionist party finished some way behind Sinn Fein which increased its representation in councils by 39 to 144 seats.

There are 11 local councils in Northern Ireland and 462 councillors were elected following a marathon count at the weekend.

The poll took place against the backdrop of the DUP’s decision to collapse the Stormont powersharing institutions in protest at post-Brexit trading arrangements.

DUP MP Gavin Robinson said it had been a positive election for the DUP (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Robinson said it had been a positive result for his party.

“More importantly, there is a recognition of the stance we have taken to resolve the impenetrable issues that have been affecting Northern Ireland’s politics over the last number of years associated with the Northern Ireland Protocol and the Windsor Framework,” he told the BBC.

He added: “Despite the barrage that we have faced over the last number of months, I think there is tacit recognition amongst the unionist electorate that there is a job that needs doing, it needs to be resolved and when we can get firm foundations for the restoration of devolution, we should do so.

“Until that time comes, we have to keep on the path we are on.”

Sinn Fein’s Conor Murphy said people wanted to see the return of the Stormont Assembly (Liam McBurney/PA)

But Sinn Fein MLA Conor Murphy said he believed a significant number of people who voted for the DUP want to see the restoration of the Stormont Assembly.

“There has been a very clear view now twice in the course of a year from the electorate that they want the executive back in place, they want to see parties working together, which we want to do,” Mr Murphy said.

He said: “We want to try and address all of the issues in terms of the financial deficit, the impact of Tory austerity on public services, on pay for our public sector workers. We want to do all of these things.

“It is not about trying to get unionism off the hook. They need to come back into the executive, to work with all of the other parties to try and address the very real issues that people are facing.”

He added: “I think there are a significant number of people who voted for the DUP who want to see them do a deal to get back into powersharing.

“That is what we want to see as well.”

The cross-community Alliance Party increased its vote in the council elections and emerged with 67 seats.

Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw, said the party had confirmed its position as the third largest in Northern Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

MLA Paula Bradshaw said: “We had a very successful election, we went up to 67 seats, we have broken through in some areas that we have found very frustrating for many years.

“We are now firmly the third largest party here in Northern Ireland.

“This was an important election for us to solidify our third place.”

But it was a disappointing election for both the Ulster Unionists and the SDLP with both parties suffering significant losses.

The UUP’s Robbie Butler said there had been signs of apathy from unionist voters (Brian Lawless/PA)

UUP deputy leader Robbie Butler said there had been clear signs of apathy among some unionist voters in the council elections.

He told the BBC: “We will look at the factors that led to a reduced vote for ourselves and a reduced vote for unionism across all of Northern Ireland.

“A big part of that has been recognising an apathy in some areas.”

He added: “It is very important that unionism is positive, is courageous, is open to all and that we are building a union of people.

“We will continue to do that.”

SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole said the DUP boycott of the Assembly was ‘beyond a joke’ (Brian Lawless/PA)

SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole has said the overwhelming lesson from the election results was that people wanted the Stormont institutions to return.

“This constant DUP veto and holding everyone else to ransom, it is beyond a joke at this stage,” he said.

He added: “The Windsor Framework represents a huge step forward in terms of how the (Northern Ireland) Protocol works, it guarantees significant economic opportunity that we are already seeing interest from in North America.

“If the DUP want this place to work, if they want the status quo to be in any way attractive to people who aren’t in their core base, they are going to have to allow basic government to function.

“I think that was the overwhelming lesson from the election results.”

