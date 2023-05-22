NHS staff faced almost 100,000 violent incidents in five years – figures

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

NHS staff in Scotland have dealt with almost 100,000 instances of violence or harassment in the past five years, figures have shown.

A freedom of information request from the Scottish Liberal Democrats found 97,203 incidents were recorded from 2018-19 up to mid-March of this year.

Between 2018-19 and 2021-22 – the most recent full year for which figures are available – the number of incidents dropped from 20,356 to 19,416.

In the past five years, NHS Lothian and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde consistently recorded the highest numbers, showing 19,430 and 19,707 reports respectively over that period.

NHS Forth Valley did not respond, according to the Lib Dems.

Scottish Lib Dems leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “NHS staff deserve to go to work without the fear of violence or harassment.

“Hospitals and clinics are somewhere that people attend when they are at a low point, seeking care, treatment and support.

“Instead, they are being confronted by a small number of people who are behaving in a despicable fashion.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats would work with nursing bodies and health boards to understand what staff need to feel safe at work and ensure that swift and thorough punishments are applied to those who behave so abhorrently.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “No-one should be the victim of abuse or violence while at work and assaults on NHS staff are completely unacceptable.

“We continue to encourage all NHS organisations to support criminal proceedings against anyone who assaults staff.

“The Emergency Workers Act includes a penalty of up to 12 months’ imprisonment, a £10,000 fine, or both, and we have extended the act to include GPs, doctors, nurses and midwives working in the community.”