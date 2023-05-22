Drop in number of dentists working in the NHS, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Drop in number of dentists working in the NHS, figures show

By Press Association
There has been a drop in the number of dentists working in the NHS in England, new figures suggest (Rui Vieira/PA)
There has been a drop in the number of dentists working in the NHS in England, new figures suggest (Rui Vieira/PA)

There has been a drop in the number of dentists working in the NHS in England, new figures suggest.

Data obtained by the British Dental Association (BDA) shows 23,577 dentists performed NHS work in the 2022/23 financial year, down from 24,272 the previous year.

The last time these figures fell below 24,000 (apart from during the Covid pandemic) was in 2014/15, the data suggests.

The most recent year’s findings were obtained by the BDA from the NHS Business Services Authority using Freedom of Information laws.

The BDA said the Government should now “drop any pretence that NHS dentistry is on the road to recovery and finally deliver a meaningful rescue package”.

It argues that the new data is at odds with repeated claims from the Prime Minister, ministers and officials that recent reforms have boosted dentist numbers.

According to the BDA, dental practices are struggling to fill dentist vacancies, which means they face fines for not hitting their NHS contractual targets.

It estimates that practices will have to pay back more than £400 million for not hitting targets this year.

It wants to see a new higher minimum Unit of Dental Activity (UDA) value, which it says could help stop dentists having to treat NHS patients at a loss.

“A minimum UDA level of £23 was rolled out in October, lower than the current patient charge level of £25.80, and below the level required for most practices to cover their costs or attract new dentists,” it said.

Shawn Charlwood, chairman of the BDA’s general dental practice committee, added: “Government needs to drop the spin, accept the facts and provide a rescue package to keep this service afloat.

“NHS dentistry is haemorrhaging talent, and further tweaks to a broken system will not stem the flow.

“The PM once called for this budget to be ring-fenced. We face an access crisis, and with hundreds of millions set to be pulled away funds must be put to work solving these problems.

“Ministers have a choice. They can help thousands of struggling practices fill vacancies and see patients, or just pass by on the other side.”

A recent BDA survey of dentists in England showed half of dentists (50%) had reduced the proportion of NHS work they do since the start of the pandemic, by more than a quarter.

Some 74% indicated that they planned to reduce, or further reduce, the amount of NHS work they undertake in the year ahead.

Liberal Democrat health spokeswoman Daisy Cooper said: “The Conservative Government have driven our dental service into the ground, driving dentists away from the NHS work they want to take on, whacking up charges for patients when people are struggling to pay the bills, and now we learn that the number of NHS dentists is falling.

“There are now swathes of dental deserts across the country where finding an NHS dental appointment is rarer than finding a unicorn.

“We need urgent reform. The Liberal Democrats are calling on the Government to stop faffing about with one-off schemes and minor tweaks.

“They must urgently reform this broken system that has driven dentists away from the NHS and invest the cash earmarked for NHS dentistry that has scandalously gone unspent.”

