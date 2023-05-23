A&E waits of more than four hours increase slightly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

A&E waits of more than four hours increase slightly

By Press Association
Public Health Scotland has published the latest weekly A&E performance firgures (Jeff Moore/PA)
Public Health Scotland has published the latest weekly A&E performance firgures (Jeff Moore/PA)

The number of people waiting more than four hours at Scotland’s emergency departments has increased slightly.

Figures released by Public Health Scotland on Tuesday show the number of people seen within four hours dropped to 64.1% in the week to May 14.

In the previous week, the figure was 65.8%.

The Scottish Government aims to ensure 95% of people are seen and subsequently admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

In the week to May 14, 3,143 people waited longer than eight hours – up starkly from 2,534 the week before.

Michael Matheson in Holyrood
Health Secretary Michael Matheson said health boards are continuing to face ‘significant pressure’ (Fraser Bremner/PA)

In addition, 1,161 people waited more than 12 hours – a sharp increase from 806 the previous week.

Responding to the figures, Health Secretary Michael Matheson said: “We are supporting health boards as they continue to manage the significant pressure that remains on services right across the health and social care system.

“The Scottish Government is providing ongoing support to boards in a range of areas, including discharge planning to ensure patients are seen in the right place at the right time without delay.

“Hospital bed occupancy continues to be a major factor impacting on performance. We are increasing NHS 24 staffing and providing up to £8 million to boards to help alleviate pressure from delayed discharge.”

He added that work already under way by the Scottish Government to improve performance is “having an impact”.

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Sandesh Gulhane said the latest figures laid bare the “disastrous tenure” of now First Minister Humza Yousaf, who was previously in charge of the NHS.

Sandesh Gulhane
Tory Sandesh Gulhane called for a ‘real recovery plan’ for the NHS (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

“Despite us heading towards summer, performance in A&E is heading backwards on the SNP’s watch despite the best efforts of my dedicated colleagues on the frontline,” the GP added.

“That is a truly dreadful state of affairs.

“Michael Matheson has been left an almighty mess to clear up by the now First Minister. It should never be acceptable that more than one third of patients are waiting so long to be treated.”

Dr Gulhane urged the Health Secretary to launch a “real recovery plan” for the NHS.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said there has been “little to no action” from the Government on A&E performance.

“Sadly it seems continuity government means continuity crisis,” he added.

“We need to see urgent action from Michael Matheson to resolve the crisis in our A&E departments that was left to him by Humza Yousaf.

“That should start by dropping his Government’s opposition to our constructive proposals such as an urgent inquiry into the hundreds of avoidable deaths linked to the emergency care crisis, a staff burnout prevention strategy and a health and social care staff assembly.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks