A&E waits of more than four hours increase slightly

The number of people waiting more than four hours at Scotland’s emergency departments has increased slightly.

Figures released by Public Health Scotland on Tuesday show the number of people seen within four hours dropped to 64.1% in the week to May 14.

In the previous week, the figure was 65.8%.

The Scottish Government aims to ensure 95% of people are seen and subsequently admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

In the week to May 14, 3,143 people waited longer than eight hours – up starkly from 2,534 the week before.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson said health boards are continuing to face ‘significant pressure’ (Fraser Bremner/PA)

In addition, 1,161 people waited more than 12 hours – a sharp increase from 806 the previous week.

Responding to the figures, Health Secretary Michael Matheson said: “We are supporting health boards as they continue to manage the significant pressure that remains on services right across the health and social care system.

“The Scottish Government is providing ongoing support to boards in a range of areas, including discharge planning to ensure patients are seen in the right place at the right time without delay.

“Hospital bed occupancy continues to be a major factor impacting on performance. We are increasing NHS 24 staffing and providing up to £8 million to boards to help alleviate pressure from delayed discharge.”

He added that work already under way by the Scottish Government to improve performance is “having an impact”.

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Sandesh Gulhane said the latest figures laid bare the “disastrous tenure” of now First Minister Humza Yousaf, who was previously in charge of the NHS.

Tory Sandesh Gulhane called for a ‘real recovery plan’ for the NHS (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

“Despite us heading towards summer, performance in A&E is heading backwards on the SNP’s watch despite the best efforts of my dedicated colleagues on the frontline,” the GP added.

“That is a truly dreadful state of affairs.

“Michael Matheson has been left an almighty mess to clear up by the now First Minister. It should never be acceptable that more than one third of patients are waiting so long to be treated.”

Dr Gulhane urged the Health Secretary to launch a “real recovery plan” for the NHS.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said there has been “little to no action” from the Government on A&E performance.

“Sadly it seems continuity government means continuity crisis,” he added.

“We need to see urgent action from Michael Matheson to resolve the crisis in our A&E departments that was left to him by Humza Yousaf.

“That should start by dropping his Government’s opposition to our constructive proposals such as an urgent inquiry into the hundreds of avoidable deaths linked to the emergency care crisis, a staff burnout prevention strategy and a health and social care staff assembly.”