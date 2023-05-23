Public service reform must happen faster to protect budget, auditors warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Public service reform must happen faster to protect budget, auditors warn

By Press Association
MSPs heard budget pressures have grown more acute since 2021 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Reform of public services in Scotland must happen faster or financial choices will become even harder in future, auditors have told MSPs.

Audit Scotland said the approach of making small-scale budget cuts is no longer feasible and a more long-term approach is needed.

In written evidence to Holyrood’s Finance Committee, the auditors noted that budget pressures had grown even worse than when the Scottish Government carried out its last medium-term financial strategy in December 2021.

At that point, a £3.5 billion budget gap was expected to emerge by 2027.

The new report said: “In the face of the financial challenges, the pace and scale of reform needs to increase, and this will require a sense of urgency from the Scottish Government, at a time when it is also pressing to resolve short-term issues facing the budget.

“If this does not happen, it will become increasingly difficult for the Scottish Government to manage the pressures on the budget, meaning that larger cuts to spending and/or increases in taxes will be necessary to balance the budget, with an increased risk that the quality of public services will fall.”

As the Finance Committee met on Tuesday, Labour MSP Michael Marra quizzed Audit Scotland’s executive director Antony Clark on its report.

Mr Marra said there appeared to be consensus around the need for reform of the public sector, and he asked: “Why has this not happened?”

Mr Clark said the Scottish Government had so far only provided “statements of intent”, adding: “What we would expect to see hopefully in the relatively short term is a more worked-up plan.”

The Government’s last resource spending review noted there were 129 public sector bodies in Scotland and said “reform is inevitable”.

It also said the size of the public sector workforce needed to reduce to pre-Covid levels, and said services should be run more efficiently.

