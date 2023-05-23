Ukraine to get western support ‘for years to come’, Sunak says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ukraine to get western support ‘for years to come’, Sunak says

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks with director of the London Defence Conference Iain Martin during the conference at Bush House, London (Ben Stansall/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks with director of the London Defence Conference Iain Martin during the conference at Bush House, London (Ben Stansall/PA)

Ukraine will receive western support for “years to come”, Rishi Sunak said as he warned Vladimir Putin that his strategy of waiting it out is “not going to work”.

The Prime Minister said it was one of the Russian president’s “great miscalculations” to assume his invasion of Ukraine would fragment allies.

Speaking during a Q&A session at the London Defence Conference in Bush House, Mr Sunak also said there was “consistency” across the G7 in the approach to Beijing.

China’s rise represented an “epoch-defining challenge” to the West, he said, but argued the response must not be one of protectionism, with a need to engage with Beijing on a range of issues.

The Prime Minister added: “It is a country that has both the means and the intent to reshape the global order.

“Its behaviour is increasingly authoritarian at home and assertive abroad and in light of that we do need to take the steps to protect ourselves.”

While a “particularly robust approach” should be taken in “a limited number of very sensitive sectors” such as semiconductors and quantum, “this is not an excuse for a blanket descent into protectionism”, he said.

Mr Sunak warned that such a move would harm collective security.

Asked whether the UK needed an industrial strategy, he said “subsidy races that essentially just shift industrial capacity between allies in some kind of zero-sum competition are not appropriate”.

Mr Sunak added: “And we shouldn’t be doing things at the expense of each other. That’s not improving our collective security.”

Quizzed about the US Inflation Reduction Act, the Prime Minister said he welcomed other nations “catching up” with the UK’s progress on tackling climate change, but warned again against protectionism.

On Ukraine, Mr Sunak said it was clear the G7 was “united” on continuing to support the war-torn nation against Russian aggression.

G7 summit
Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet during the G7 summit in Hiroshima (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He said his message to Mr Putin was: “It’s simple. We’re not going away.”

The UK was leading conversations with allies about longer-term security agreements for Ukraine, Mr Sunak said.

“Making clear to Russia that that support will be coming to Ukraine for years to come” would give Moscow the message that its “waiting it out strategy is not going to work”, he added.

Mr Sunak said one of the great miscalculations Mr Putin made was that “far from fragmenting allies, it has strengthened them”.

“Defence spending is going up everywhere, including in the UK,” he said, adding this was “good for European security”.

Ukraine had “every chance of success” in its spring counter-offensive with the help of resources and capabilities supplied by the UK and allies, according to the Prime Minister.

Mr Sunak was at the G7 summit in Japan over the weekend, where Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky addressed leaders and US President Joe Biden gave the approval for western allies to hand over their F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv.

