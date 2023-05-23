Ex-civil service boss laments ‘gotcha’ response to ministerial code breaches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Ex-civil service boss laments ‘gotcha’ response to ministerial code breaches

By Press Association
Former cabinet secretary Sir Gus O’Donnell (PA)
Former cabinet secretary Sir Gus O’Donnell (PA)

The former head of the civil service said one problem with the ministerial code is that any potential breach is treated as a “gotcha moment”.

Sir Gus O’Donnell, who was cabinet secretary between 2005 and 2011, declined to say whether Home Secretary Suella Braverman broke the code over her handling of a speeding offence.

But he rejected the assumption that ministers should automatically resign if a breach is identified.

Speaking at an Institute for Government (IfG) event on Tuesday, Sir Gus said: “One of the things that was wrong about the ministerial code (is) that people thought, journalists in particular, about this, ‘Aha, gotcha. You broke the ministerial code therefore you must resign’, which is not true.

“It shouldn’t be true. It should be, ‘You broke the ministerial code, it is actually a relatively minor offence, I am going to give you a yellow card and we’ll move on’.

Ms Braverman resigned as home secretary last October after breaking the ministerial code by sending an official document from her personal email account to a fellow MP.

Suella Braverman visit to London charities
Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she has done ‘nothing untoward’ (PA)

She was reinstated to the post when Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister.

Sir Gus said: “I stress in talking about this: I have no knowledge whatsoever about the Suella Braverman case so I cannot be caught… I don’t know (if she broke the ministerial code).

“But I am glad we have a process that allows those things to be investigated. It is sensible the Prime Minister is using that process.

“I would personally like the independent investigation to have, overall, more power to take up, to start investigations.

“Hopefully we will get to the bottom of this and then the Prime Minister will make a decision as to what should be done.”

Mr Sunak is under growing pressure to launch an investigation into allegations Mrs Braverman breached the ministerial code in the aftermath of being caught speeding while she was attorney general.

Officials formally raised concerns over an alleged request by the Home Secretary for them to arrange a one-to-one speed awareness course for her, The Times reported.

Boris Johnson resignation
Former environment secretary George Eustice (PA)

Mrs Braverman admits speeding, paying a fine and taking penalty points on her driving licence but insists she has done “nothing untoward”.

Mr Sunak spoke to his independent adviser on ministers’ interests, Sir Laurie Magnus, and Mrs Braverman on Monday as he considered his response.

Also appearing at the IfG event, former cabinet minister George Eustice said he did not know the circumstances of Mrs Braverman’s case but echoed Sir Gus’s view on the way events are being perceived.

He said: “There is a tendency sometimes where we have these rules for them to be turned into a kind of gotcha kind of debate.

“The thing that always surprised me about our system is rarely do people get done for any serious wrongdoing. It is usually some minor technical crossing of the line that then gets blown out of proportion.

“It is a big weakness in our system that we have these distractions.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks