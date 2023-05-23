Sunak still considering potential investigation into Braverman claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak still considering potential investigation into Braverman claims

By Press Association
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (James Manning/PA)
Rishi Sunak is still mulling over whether or not to order an investigation into Suella Braverman’s conduct.

Downing Street on Tuesday said that the Prime Minister was still “looking at all the requisite information”, amid claims the Home Secretary asked officials to help arrange a private speed awareness course for her.

Ms Braverman has been accused of breaching the Ministerial Code by asking taxpayer-funded civil servants to assist with a private matter.

The Home Secretary insists she did “nothing untoward”.

She admitted speeding, paid a fine and took penalty points on her driving licence.

But Ms Braverman did not deny asking officials for help in trying to arrange a one-to-one speed awareness course rather than joining fellow motorists on the programme, which allows people with minor offences to avoid getting points on their licences.

Labour has tried to pile further pressure on the Prime Minister, bringing an urgent question to the Commons on the matter.

The party’s deputy leader Angela Rayner asked “how many strikes” before the Home Secretary is “out”?

She said: “After days of dither and delay… the Prime Minister still hasn’t decided whether there should be an investigation by his ethics adviser.

“When can we expect to know what the Prime Minister is thinking on this matter?”

Cabinet Office minister Jeremy Quin told MPs: “The Prime Minister made clear to the House yesterday that he is receiving information on the issues raised.

“Since returning from the G7, the Prime Minister has met both the independent adviser and the Home Secretary and asked for further information.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a news conference at the end of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a news conference at the end of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“It is right that the Prime Minister, as the head of the executive and the arbiter of the Ministerial Code, be allowed time to receive relevant information on this matter.

“Honourable members will be updated on this in due course.”

Downing Street also faced questions about a report in the Independent newspaper that Ms Braverman failed to disclose previous work with the Rwandan government.

According to the paper, the Home Secretary helped co-found a charity that trained Rwandan government lawyers between 2010 and 2015.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman did not comment directly on the report, but said: “Ministers are required to make the requisite declarations.

“And if the independent adviser thinks they are of issue they are then declared. That’s an important distinction.”

Several Tory MPs came to the defence of the Home Secretary on Tuesday.

Among those who spoke from the backbenches in support of Ms Braverman was Sir Edward Leigh, who told his fellow MPs: “All this moral outrage is ludicrous that a minister asked her private office about something and she takes their advice.

“We all know what’s this is all about; they’re attacking a good Home Secretary who is trying to attack the real scandal of mass immigration to this country.”

