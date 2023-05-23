Meta turning a blind eye to child abuse with encryption plans – minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meta turning a blind eye to child abuse with encryption plans – minister

By Press Association
(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)

Meta is “choosing to allow predators to operate with impunity” by rolling out encrypted messaging despite an “epidemic” of child abuse, security minister Tom Tugendhat has said.

He urged the social media giant – which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp – to introduce robust safety measures before extending end-to-end encryption to Facebook Messenger and Instagram Direct later this year to avoid a “significant risk to child safety”.

The technology, already enabled on WhatsApp, would allow only the sender and recipient of a message to access it, in a security feature to protect personal data and privacy.

But critics including Mr Tugendhat have raised concerns that the feature would prevent Meta from flagging harmful or worrying content to police.

In a speech to the Policing Institute for the Eastern Region’s annual conference on Tuesday, he said: “Meta will no longer be able to spot grooming … on their platforms, leaving tens of thousands of children in the UK, and around the world, beyond our help and in danger of exploitation.”

The consequences would be “stark”, the Home Office minister warned.

Facebook and Instagram currently account for more than 80% of global referrals of suspected child abuse to the National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), he said, meaning that 20 million cases could go unreported due to encryption.

The US-based NCMEC passes cases on to the UK’s National Crime Agency, contributing to 20,000 criminal investigations across the UK in 2021.

Security Minister Tom Tugendhat
Security minister Tom Tugendhat (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Tugendhat said: “For predators that’s a significant deterrent. And for their victims, it’s a lifeline.

“That lifeline is now under threat.”

The Tory MP for Tonbridge and Malling directly criticised Meta’s chief Mark Zuckerberg, saying “these are his choices”.

“It’s not acceptable for tech executives to make vast profits from their youngest users, only to pass the buck when it comes to protecting them from the dangers on their own platform,” Mr Tugendhat said.

“Faced with an epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse Meta have decided to turn a blind eye, and are choosing to allow predators to operate with impunity.”

