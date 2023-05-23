Minister’s Satisfaction at plan to make delivery robots play Rolling Stones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Minister’s Satisfaction at plan to make delivery robots play Rolling Stones

By Press Association
A minister has suggested delivery robots should play songs by the Rolling Stones (Ian West/PA)
A minister has suggested delivery robots should play songs by the Rolling Stones (Ian West/PA)

Songs played by home delivery robots should be selected by the public via a national competition, according to a transport minister.

Jesse Norman suggested the Rolling Stones as his entry and used his speech in a parliamentary debate to drop in references to a number of their songs.

Conservative MP Iain Stewart, who chairs the Commons Transport Committee, spoke of the “enormous potential” of the machines and cited experiences of their use in Milton Keynes.

Mr Stewart, the MP for Milton Keynes South, said: “Members may not be aware that when these Starship robots arrive they play a little tune and you can select which one you like.

“Currently the range goes from Happy Birthday to Baby Shark. Perhaps a minister could launch a competition to find the most appropriate delivery tune that the robots could play when they arrive?

“He’s already privately given me a couple of suggestions but my challenge to him is to come up with the defining standard to celebrate these wonderful machines.”

Mr Norman hailed the suggestion of a national competition to choose suitable tunes as a brilliant idea and suggested: “I hope the Transport Committee will organise.”

He added: “I think we can go one step further. I’d like to suggest that the Rolling Stones be nominated as the band for the autonomous local transport sector because they, brilliantly, in their work cover both of the strengths and the drawbacks of this technology.

“If successful, this technology is one that could make us Happy, it can use these marvellous vehicles as a Beast of Burden, it allows them to operate any time and therefore they can be Midnight Ramblers.

“Tragically, of course, You Can’t Always Get What You Want, sometimes you’re Waiting on a Friend, and indeed it may be you can’t hear these little machines knocking (a reference to Can’t You Hear Me Knocking).

“Above all, we want to avoid being turned by them into (a) Street Fighting Man, let alone suffering a 19th Nervous Breakdown.”

Their exchanges came in Westminster Hall during a debate on the societal impacts of autonomous last-mile delivery.

