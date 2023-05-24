Doctors warn of ‘full-blown crisis’ in general practice

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Senior doctors have warned of a “full-blown crisis” in general practice, with new figures showing Scotland has lost nearly 90 surgeries in the last decade – with almost one in 10 having closed their lists to new patients.

The British Medical Association (BMA) Scotland highlighted what it described as “extremely worrying trends”, with the number of GP surgeries in Scotland down from 994 in 2013 to 905 in 2023 – a decrease of 89.

Demanding action from the Scottish Government, Dr Andrew Buist, chair of the BMA’s Scottish GP committee, said: “I cannot be any clearer when I say that intervention is needed now.”

Falling practice numbers mean there are now an average of 1,687 patients for every whole-time equivalent (WTE) GP, up from 1,499, the BMA said.

Currently 9% of practices in Scotland have formally closed their lists to new patients, it added.

Meanwhile there are eight practices where doctors have indicated they plan to hand their contracts back to the health board in 2023 – which could see them close altogether, further increasing pressure on remaining surgeries.

A total of 245,193 more patients were registered with a GP in 2022 than was the case in 2012, BMA Scotland noted – adding the country’s aging population meant more funding is needed for GPs to provide the same level of care.

Orkney is the only part of Scotland seeing the average number of patients per GP fall, Dr Buist said, adding: “Everywhere else is reporting increasing patient numbers with fewer GPs and fewer practices overall.”

He raised the issue ahead of a meeting with Health Secretary Michael Matheson on Wednesday, saying he hopes the Scottish Government “finally addresses the full-blown crisis it has on its hands and acts”.

So today’s the day I find out whether SG have any plans to avert the NHS Scotland disaster we are heading towards – GP partnership model is the jewel in the crown – do they realise the alt will cost so much more? There’s no more deniability https://t.co/9iLIFjSUNQ — Andrew Buist (@AndrewBuist17) May 24, 2023

Speaking about the situation facing family doctors, Dr Buist said: “Workload demands keep increasing, and the profession is rapidly losing any remaining faith that our political leaders have the will to deliver either the support and solutions needed.

“In 2017, the Scottish Government pledged an additional 800 GPs by 2027, but six years down the line only 113 new GPs have been recruited and the WTE has actually decreased by 3.4% since 2019.

“While we may be training more GPs, they are barely keeping pace with the premature losses the profession is suffering due to failure to retain – the bucket we are filling has a large hole in it and levels will continue to drop until that is repaired.”

Branding the situation “simply unsustainable”, Dr Buist said some GP practices have closed their lists to patients over the past few years “because they would be unable to safely provide the level of care required if they continued to take on new patients”.

He added: “This year alone at least eight practices have indicated their intention to hand back their contract to their local health board.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson will hold talks with Dr Buist on Wednesday (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“If the health boards are not in a position to take over the running of those practices, they will close completely, and all of their patients will be dispersed to other practices – further increasing pressures elsewhere and leading to a domino effect of practice closures.”

Dr Buist said this is “a cause of great worry for GPs, who want to continue giving their patients the best care possible”.

He added it is also “very concerning for patients, particularly older and more vulnerable patients”.

Dr Buist warned: “I am desperately worried for the future of general practice in Scotland.

“It is clear to me – and has been for some time – that unless there is a change of policy within Scottish Government, almost no practice can consider themselves safe from falling over in this crisis.”