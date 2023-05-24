Speaker orders Conservative MP to leave the Commons over PMQs heckling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Speaker orders Conservative MP to leave the Commons over PMQs heckling

By Press Association
Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle orders Conservative MP Paul Bristow to leave PMQs (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
A Conservative MP was ordered to leave Prime Minister’s Questions after being accused of repeated heckling by Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

Paul Bristow was made to leave the Commons chamber after fewer than five minutes of the weekly clash between Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

The Peterborough MP’s forced exit came shortly after Sir Lindsay appealed to both sides of the House to show respect and stop being noisy.

Mr Bristow told the PA news agency: “I got a little over-excited.”

As Sir Keir criticised the Government for allowing “uncontrolled migration”, Mr Bristow was among those heard shouting in response.

Sir Lindsay intervened to say: “Mr Bristow, I think you’re going to be leaving. I am asking you to leave now because otherwise I’ll name you.”

‘Naming of a member’ is a term used to describe the disciplining of an MP for breaking the rules of the Commons.

Paul Bristow
Paul Bristow, right, was told to leave the Commons chamber (PA)

Sir Lindsay did not enact the formal disciplinary procedure but told Mr Bristow: “I’m not having it and I’ve warned you before. It’s the same people.”

He added to opposition MPs: “And the same will happen on this side.”

Mr Bristow left the chamber to cheers and shouts of “bye” from those on the opposition benches.

Sir Lindsay’s spokeswoman said: “Following a noisy start to PMQs, the Speaker asked Paul Bristow to leave the chamber, saying he would name him if not.

“Mr Bristow left voluntarily and so no formal powers were exercised by the Speaker.”

Mr Bristow can stay on the parliamentary estate for the day and loses no pay, it is understood.

