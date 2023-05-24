Children’s hearings should have paid professional on every panel – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Children’s hearings should have paid professional on every panel – report

By Press Association
The report made a number of recommendations for children’s hearings (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A report has recommended changing the children’s hearings system in Scotland to ensure a paid professional is on every panel.

There is currently a volunteer-only model for children’s hearing panels, which deal with issues around care and children coming into conflict with the law.

The report was published by The Promise Scotland, an organisation dedicated to improving the lives of children in care.

It proposed that children should have the same panel chair every time they attend a hearing, with that person being a salaried professional accompanied by two trained and skilled panel members.

This panel chair would ensure that discussions during hearings are not overly adversarial, it suggested.

The working group which wrote the report, which had more than 100 recommendations in total, was chaired by Sheriff David Mackie.

He said: “Since its inception, in 1968, many children, families, care-experienced adults and those working alongside them have shared their views and experiences about what has been working and what hasn’t within the children’s hearings system.

“Many have highlighted a system that often feels complex and confusing and which does not always make sense to children and families.

“The recommendations of the Hearings System Working Group represent transformational change to the children’s hearings system and a modern update on the historic and revolutionary work of the Kilbrandon Committee.

“If implemented and resourced in full they will herald a step change not only for the children’s hearings system but for how we work alongside children and families across Scotland.”

The Scottish Government’s Minister for Children, Young People and Keeping the Promise, Natalie Don, said she welcomed the report.

She said: “The children’s hearings system is unique to Scotland, and for over 50 years the dedication and commitment of those working within it has been outstanding.

“However, the Promise is clear that the system needs to change, as children’s experiences in the system haven’t always reflected that investment of care and skill.

“I am very grateful to Sheriff Mackie, The Promise Scotland and the wider Hearings System Working Group for this crucial report.

“It has clearly been developed with care and we must apply the same levels of care and diligence when considering our response.”

The government will respond more fully later in the year, Ms Don said.

