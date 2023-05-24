One in six students at English universities taught overseas – watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One in six students at English universities taught overseas – watchdog

By Press Association
One in six university and college students are taught overseas (Chris Radburn/PA)
One in six students registered at English universities and colleges are taught abroad, figures from the higher education watchdog reveal.

Some overseas partner institutions prioritise student numbers over quality and subcontracting can make it more difficult to oversee all aspects of the teaching, according to an Office for Students (OfS) report.

Research by the higher education regulator in England into the scale of transnational education (TNE) found that students living overseas now account for 16% of all students registered at English institutions.

In 2021-22, 146 English universities and colleges taught 455,000 students in other countries, and China had the highest proportion (14%) of TNE students (61,505 students in total).

More than one in four (27%) students abroad were taught by overseas partner organisations and a quarter (25%) were taught by distance, flexible or distributed learning.

Six per cent studied at English universities’ overseas branch campuses, with the remaining 42% covered by other arrangements, including collaborative provision, according to the OfS report.

TNE constitutes an increasing proportion of the teaching of many English universities to “an increasingly significant income stream,” the report says.

The watchdog engaged with seven English universities in July last year to learn more about how they ensure high quality education is delivered overseas.

Challenges identified by these universities included a preference on the part of some overseas partner institutions to prioritise student numbers over quality, as well as subcontracting by overseas partner institutions making it more difficult to oversee all aspects of the teaching.

Open University accounted for the latest population of students (46,300) living and studying overseas in 2021-22 – which equates to 10% of the total TNE population.

The University of London was responsible for 37,400 students (8% of the total) in 2021-22, and Coventry University for 21,400 (5%).

Jean Arnold, director of quality at the OfS, said: “As transnational education continues to grow, an increasing number of universities and colleges are seeing it as a component of their plans to diversify and grow their income.

“Our regulatory remit is not limited to students located in England. It is important that students studying outside the UK are confident that their course is of the same high quality as would be the case if they were studying in England.

She added: “Transnational education is a vital and thriving part of our higher education sector. By underlining that it is robustly regulated to ensure quality we intend to maintain and enhance the reputation of English higher education at home and across the world.”

Nick Hillman, director of the Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi) think tank, said: “This is fantastic news. Not everyone wants to move to study and not everyone can afford to do so.

“Transnational education allows people to get a trusted UK qualification without leaving their home. It also helps UK universities spread their wings without raising carbon emissions through lots of extra flights.”

