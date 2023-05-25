Suella Braverman: Sunak insists he ‘did not let her off the hook’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Suella Braverman: Sunak insists he ‘did not let her off the hook’

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak insisted he has not let Suella Braverman “off the hook” after clearing her of breaching the ministerial code without an investigation (PA)
Rishi Sunak insisted he has not let Suella Braverman “off the hook” after clearing her of breaching the ministerial code without an investigation (PA)

Rishi Sunak has insisted he did not let Home Secretary Suella Braverman “off the hook” after clearing her of breaching the ministerial code without launching an investigation.

The Prime Minister refused calls to launch an official investigation after she asked officials if she could attend a private speed awareness course for driving too fast.

Opposition critics accused Mr Sunak of being “too weak” to act over Mrs Braverman, who is an influential figure on the right of the Tory party.

But, in an interview with ITV’s This Morning, he said: “I haven’t let her off the hook.”

Mrs Braverman was keeping a low profile on Thursday despite official estimates showing net migration has hit a record high, despite the Tory commitment to bring the figure down.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick was sent to the Commons to answer an urgent question on the statistics in Mrs Braverman’s place, and she was not scheduled to speak to the media.

Mr Sunak was under pressure to launch an investigation but decided that her actions did not “amount to a breach” of the standards set for ministers.

The Prime Minister told ITV he had spoken with his ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus, who “said we can close the matter here, so that’s what we’ve done”.

Suella Braverman
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Sunak said that he stands by his commitment to run an administration of “integrity, professionalism, and accountability”.

“That’s what I want the hallmarks of my Government to be,” he told ITV.

“I can’t be judged on things that happened before I was Prime Minister – what you can judge me on is on that when things happen now, how do I deal with them?”

Mrs Braverman was caught speeding in June 2022, while she was attorney general.

But after becoming Home Secretary she asked officials whether attending a group speed awareness course was appropriate given her security concerns.

This led to allegations she may have breached the code by asking taxpayer-funded civil servants to help with a private matter.

She later accepted a fine and penalty points on her driving licence for the speeding offence.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer poked fun at Ms Braverman during questions about immigration and employment policies on Wednesday.

He claimed she has a problem “coping with points-based systems” and asked Mr Sunak: “Does he wish he had the strength to give her a career change of her own?”

Liberal Democrat chief whip Wendy Chamberlain accused the Prime Minister of a “cowardly cop-out”.

“Sunak had the chance to do the right thing but instead he’s once again chosen to be ruled by his own hardline backbenchers. He may be in office but he is barely in power,” she added.

