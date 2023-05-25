Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill urges DUP to restore powersharing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill urges DUP to restore powersharing

By Press Association
Sinn Fein’s Deputy Leader Michelle O’Neill and Conor Murphy speak to media (David Young/PA)
Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill has called on the DUP to “get off the fence” and show the political will to restore powersharing at Stormont.

Ms O’Neill was commenting as she arrived for talks with the head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service Jayne Brady about public funding pressures in the region.

The other parties eligible to participate in a ministerial executive if it was resurrected, the DUP, Alliance and UUP, also attended the talks at Stormont Castle.

Civil servants are currently running public services in the region in the ongoing absence of devolution.

The DUP is blocking the powersharing institutions in protest at post-Brexit trading arrangements.

“Civil servants are in a very desperately difficult situation in taking decisions where there’s no democratic accountability,” said Ms O’Neill.

“That’s not good enough for the public here.

“So while these discussions are welcome, and yes, we should be doing everything we can to prepare, what we need to hear is what is the political will from the DUP to get around the executive table and actually to make it work and actually have an executive reformed.”

Parliament Buildings at Stormont Estate (Liam McBurney/PA)
The republican leader added: “I do welcome the fact that everybody’s here, I do welcome the fact that we’re all engaged, but it’s no substitute obviously for a fully functioning executive, that’s where we need to get to.

“So what I want to hear today is about the political will, what I want to hear today is that all parties are going to be engaged and that we are going to have a restored executive.”

Ms O’Neill rejected the suggestion it may be the autumn before the DUP return to Stormont.

“I don’t accept the autumn as a timeframe,” she said.

“I don’t think that’s good enough.

“I mean, the time for restoring executive was last May, the people have just endorsed positive leadership again (in the local government election), the people have just endorsed a fully functional executive.

“So, I don’t think the autumn timeframe is an acceptable timeframe.

“I think where we need to be is around the executive table today working together, actually trying to stave off some of the worst impact of the Tory austerity agenda.

“But I think that while today’s meeting is welcome, it’s good that we’re here, it’s good that we’re engaged, but what we need to hear is what’s the political will, we need to hear the DUP are going to get off the fence and actually join the rest of us and get into the executive.”

The other parties attending the meeting are expected to speak to the media when it concludes.

