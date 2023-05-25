SNP finances probe being conducted with ‘integrity’, says chief constable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

SNP finances probe being conducted with ‘integrity’, says chief constable

By Press Association
Police Scotland chief Sir Iain Livingstone made the comments at a meeting of the Scottish Police Authority on Thursday (PA)
Police Scotland chief Sir Iain Livingstone made the comments at a meeting of the Scottish Police Authority on Thursday (PA)

The investigation into the SNP’s finances is being conducted with “integrity”, the chief constable of Police Scotland has said, while warning against “uninformed speculation” on the case.

In his first public comments on the investigation, Sir Iain Livingstone also said there must not be any political interference in the investigation.

He mentioned Operation Branchform – the police probe into the SNP’s funding and finances – at a meeting of the Scottish Police Authority’s board on Thursday.

He said: “Police investigations must be allowed to progress without any form of political interference.”

Police decisions will always be taken in accordance with the rule of law rather than political or constitutional matters, he added.

Sir Iain said: “Under Operation Branchform, a dedicated team of officers from Police Scotland’s specialist crime division continue their investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

“A diligent, thorough and proportionate criminal inquiry is being conducted with integrity.

“Two individuals have been arrested and subsequently released without charge, pending further investigation, investigations which continue.”

The chief constable said he recognises there is a high level of interest in the case, but he urged against speculation which could undermine the inquiry.

Police search Sturgeon/Murrell home
Police have searched the home Nicola Sturgeon shares with her husband Peter Murrell as part of the investigation (PA)

Timescales of the probe will be set by investigative considerations rather than political ones, he said.

He continued: “I would request, I would urge, all civic leaders – if offering any comment or thoughts on what is a live investigation, to act with prudence and responsibility.

“Wholly inaccurate assertions and uninformed speculation will only serve to damage justice, infringe the rights of individuals and undermine the rule of law.”

The investigation has led to the arrest of former chief executive Peter Murrell – Nicola Sturgeon’s husband – and the party’s treasurer at the time, Colin Beattie.

Both men were released without charge pending further investigation.

On Wednesday, former first minister Ms Sturgeon described the developments as “unexpected and unwelcome”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks