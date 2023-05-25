Sarwar accuses Yousaf Government of ‘culture of secrecy’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Anas Sarwar has accused the Scottish Government of a “culture of secrecy”, saying the number of freedom of information requests handled by ministers has increased.

However First Minister Humza Yousaf hit back, saying his Government is the most transparent in the UK.

The two party leaders clashed during First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday.

Last year, the Government pledged to improve its performance around freedom of information (FOI) requests in response to concerns from the Information Commissioner.

Humza Yousaf said his Government is the most transparent in the UK (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scottish Labour leader Mr Sarwar said: “There is a culture of secrecy and cover-up at the heart of this dysfunctional and incompetent SNP Government.

“New data we are publishing today shows the number of FOI requests the Scottish Government has passed on to ministers for approval has risen fivefold.

“Once a case goes to ministers to sign off, or to cover up, waiting times double.”

One in six FOI requests do not receive a response in the legally set timeframe, Mr Sarwar said.

The First Minister accused Mr Sarwar of “desperation”, saying he was “trying to throw as much mud as he possibly can to hope that things stick”.

He said the Government has ambitious targets for FOIs and he has already promised to improve performance, saying he wants to “ensure that we are the most transparent Government on these islands”.

Anas Sarwar called for the outcome of an investigation into Fergus Ewing to be made public (PA)

Mr Sarwar went on to ask the First Minister about the outcome of a bullying investigation into former minister Fergus Ewing and whether this could be released.

Mr Yousaf said the Government must adhere to legal advice and will take a “responsible approach”.

The Scottish Labour leader also made a reference to the police investigation into the SNP’s finances, which has seen a luxury campervan seized.

Mr Sarwar said: “The SNP are taking Scots for a ride and we don’t even get the luxury of enjoying the campervan.

“FOI laws are flouted, dissent is suppressed and problems are swept under the carpet.”

The First Minister referred to recent opinion polling, saying: “I saw Anas Sarwar celebrating polls that one again put the Labour Party in second place.

“Celebrating being a loser, that sums up Anas Sarwar and the Scottish Labour Party.”