King to honour sailors with medals and parade for role at late Queen’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

King to honour sailors with medals and parade for role at late Queen’s funeral

By Press Association
Royal Naval personnel with the late Queen’s coffin (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Royal Naval personnel with the late Queen’s coffin (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Royal Naval personnel who played a key role in Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession are to be honoured by the King with a special parade and medal presentation at Windsor Castle.

The monarch will personally present around 150 servicemen and women with their Royal Victorian Order honours in an outdoor ceremony on Tuesday in recognition of the duties they carried out in tribute to his late mother last September.

Recipients include more than 100 of the Naval Ratings who pulled the Queen’s coffin in the procession on a 123-year-old gun carriage using ropes – a tradition dating back to the funeral of Queen Victoria.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Members of the Royal Navy direct the State Gun Carriage carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during the ceremonial procession (Daniel Leal/PA)

The striking sight of the sailors in their distinctive uniforms with blue and white collars and white caps, marching in unison and acting as the Sovereign’s Guard, was one of the defining images of the day.

The Royal Naval personnel were appointed to the Royal Victorian Order by Charles in March as part of the Demise Honours list, which is traditionally published following the death of a monarch to recognise those who have provided personal service to the late sovereign.

Joined by a military band, they will parade into the castle’s quadrangle via the George IV Gate, and onto the quadrangle grass, with the King taking a royal salute on a dais.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
The King and the Prince of Wales on the day of Elizabeth II’s funeral (Hannah McKay/PA)

The monarch, joined by the First Sea Lord, will then present each recipient with their medal individually as he greets the sailors as they stand in formation.

The late Queen’s funeral on September 19 and preceding lying-in-state cost the UK Government an estimated £161.7 million, figures have shown.

The largest cost was reported by the Home Office at £73.7 million, followed by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) at £57.4 million, while Ministry of Defence costs came to £2.9 million.

Royal Victorian Order honours are in the King’s personal gift, bestowed independently of Downing Street, and are awarded for service to the royal family.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks