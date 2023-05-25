Childminder closures could hamper further expansion of funded care, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Childminder closures could hamper further expansion of funded care, MSPs told

By Press Association
MSPs on the Social Justice and Social Security Committee heard from the childcare sector on Thursday (Ben Birchall/PA)
Humza Yousaf’s plans to expand early learning and childcare (ELC) further in Scotland could be hampered by the closure of childminding businesses, MSPs have heard.

The previous administration increased funded childcare to 1,140 hours per year for three and four-year-olds as well as eligible two-year-olds.

With the final rollout taking place last year, private providers have seen a drop in staff for a variety of reasons, according to the Scottish Childminding Association.

A paper published last year showed local authorities had been slow to integrate childminders into the ELC provision, and there were disparities across different council areas in how many were approved to provide the 1,140 hours.

Speaking before the Social Justice and Social Security Committee as it launched its inquiry into child poverty and parental employment, the body’s chief executive Graeme McAlister said: “As an organisation, we’re really supportive of ELC policy, particularly the attempt to close the attainment gap and deliver funded childcare to families.

“However, we have some very serious concerns about the manner in which the expansion was implemented – there have been a series of unintended consequences.”

Mr McAlister said there had been a drop of 34% in the childminding workforce, while almost 2,000 childminding businesses have closed, meaning more than 11,000 places have been lost.

As part of an annual audit of childminding services undertaken by the group at the request of the Scottish Government, projections suggest the trend of decline could double by July 2026 “unless we take urgent action”.

In the Programme for Government last year, Nicola Sturgeon pledged to develop an “evidence base” to inform childcare expansion to one and two-year-olds.

In his run for Bute House, First Minister Humza Yousaf went further, pledging to provide 22 hours of free ELC to one and two-year-olds, shy of the 30-hour average offered to those in receipt of 1,140 hours – but Mr McAlister raised doubts.

He said: “(The workforce issue) has really serious implications for children, families, communities, parental choice, but also for the Scottish Government’s Programme for Government commitments to extend the ELC down to one-year-olds and develop a new system of school-age childcare.

“The reality is that if providers continue to go under at the current rate, we may not have the providers to deliver those policy ambitions.”

