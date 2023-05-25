Kirk to remain neutral in Scottish independence debate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirk to remain neutral in Scottish independence debate

By Press Association
The Church of Scotland has stayed neutral on the issue of Scottish independence (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Church of Scotland has stayed neutral on the issue of Scottish independence (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Church of Scotland has reaffirmed its neutral stance on Scotland’s constitutional future, with a report to its General Assembly saying it would be “unwise” to take a position.

It has been a decade since the Kirk first announced it would not take a side in Scotland’s independence debate in the run up to the referendum in 2014.

A report before the General Assembly this week – brought by the Faith Impact Forum – said such a choice could hamper the work of the church in reaching across political boundaries.

“The forum believes it would be unwise for the church to take a corporate position for or against independence at this time,” the report said.

“If the church were to express an opinion on the highly politicised and controversial debate about whether or how there should be a referendum, or if the next UK Parliament election should or should not be considered a de facto referendum, there is a real risk of alienating a large section of society and impairing the mission of the church.

Church of Scotland logo
The Church of Scotland will remain neutral in the independence debate (Alamy/PA)

“It is also likely to severely impede our role as an institution that builds bridges across the constitutional and party political divides, and our role in society as a safe space that puts the highest interests of the people above the political rifts of the day.”

Rev Karen Hendry, convener of the Faith Impact Forum, said after the decision by commissioners at the General Assembly: “The church has an important civic role to play in the debate about Scotland’s future – in terms of helping the nation think about its values, hopes and vision.

“Impartiality does not mean neutrality or non-interest; on the contrary we seek to provide spaces for constructive dialogue and to help people recognise that we have more in common than that which divides us.

“Our position of impartiality reflects the fact that there will be members and ministers of the Kirk who hold contrary views on this question.”

