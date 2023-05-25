Bank of England ‘cannot rule out’ further interest rate rises, says decision-maker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bank of England ‘cannot rule out’ further interest rate rises, says decision-maker

By Press Association
Jonathan Haskel was speaking at an event in Washington DC. (House of Commons/PA)
The Bank of England cannot rule out more interest rate increases, a member of its decision-making body said on Thursday.

Jonathan Haskel told an audience in Washington DC that inflation could be worse, but that the Bank might be forced to increase interest rates again in order to bring it back to its 2% target.

“As difficult as our current circumstances are, embedded inflation would be worse,” Mr Haskel said a day after Consumer Prices Index inflation was revealed to have hit 8.7% in April.

But, he added: “The fact of the matter is that inflation in Britain is too high … these numbers are just too large.”

April’s inflation figures were a drop from the month before, but still far ahead of what analysts had expected. Following the announcement, markets started to expect interest rates to go higher than they previously had thought.

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), on which Mr Haskel sits, has raised rates 12 times in a row to 4.5% from 0.1% in December 2021.

“The MPC remains committed to bringing inflation sustainably back to the 2% target, and that is what we will do. But to do this, further increases in Bank rate cannot be ruled out,” he said in a speech at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

He suggested that there have been no comparable periods in recent history to understand the path for inflation.

The last time inflation levels were this high was in the 1970s and 1980s, but “a lot has changed in the structure of the economy since then”, he said.

Mr Haskel added: “The period since the Bank of England’s independence in 1997 has not seen a series of shocks like this before.”

He added that there was not much evidence to show that inflation was being largely impacted by firms raising prices.

“My reading of official UK inflation data is that the contribution of rising business profits to recent inflation is small,” Mr Haskel said.

