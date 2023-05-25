Sunak wants to ‘level up’ honours system

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak wants to ‘level up’ honours system

By Press Association
The Prime Minister hopes to ‘level up’ the country’s honours system (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Rishi Sunak wants to “level up” the honours system to ensure that people in all parts of the UK are recognised, according to a new report.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, writing in the foreword to a new report on the operation of the honours system, said that the Prime Minister had tasked the Cabinet Office with “levelling up” the system.

It comes as new data revealed some of the regional disparities in the honours system.

In the new year’s honours list for 2023, 21% of recipients were from London – despite it making it up 13% of the UK population.

The East Midlands had 2.3% of recipients despite having a 7.2% population share.

The report notes that regional diversity “remains challenging”, pointing out that “Northern Ireland and London tend to have a greater number of recipients than would be expected from their share of the population”.

Mr Dowden said that Mr Sunak is “determined to make sure our honours represent the length and breadth of the country”.

“He has tasked us with ‘levelling up’ the system so that it captures every corner of the UK – particularly regions that have too often been underrepresented. He has also set a key – and often overlooked – priority when rewarding public servants, to recognise those who have saved the taxpayer money.

“The Government is here to serve the British people; it is our duty to make sure we are delivering value for money on their behalf wherever we can,” he wrote.

