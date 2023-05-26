British citizen shot and wife dies of starvation after being left in Sudan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

British citizen shot and wife dies of starvation after being left in Sudan

By Press Association
Ministry of Defence handout photo of stores being unloaded at Wadi Seidna airport Khartoum, in Sudan. The British evacuation mission from the African country has seen 536 people taken to safety on six flights so far, according to the latest official figures. Issue date: Thursday April 27, 2023.
Ministry of Defence handout photo of stores being unloaded at Wadi Seidna airport Khartoum, in Sudan. The British evacuation mission from the African country has seen 536 people taken to safety on six flights so far, according to the latest official figures. Issue date: Thursday April 27, 2023.

The family of an 85-year-old man who lived near the UK’s diplomatic mission in Sudan’s capital have said he was shot by snipers and his wife died of starvation after being left behind in the country.

The BBC was told by the family of Abdalla Sholgami and his 80-year-old wife Alaweya Rishwan, who had a disability, that despite asking for help, they were directed to cross a warzone to board an evacuation fight in Khartoum.

The family said they contacted the UK Foreign Office hotline and the Government has done nothing to support them since the last evacuation flight left earlier this month.

The Foreign Office told the BBC the case was “extremely sad”.

Sudan unrest
The UK began evacuating British citizens from Sudan in early May (Joe Giddens/ PA)

“The ongoing military conflict means Sudan remains dangerous.

“The UK is taking a leading role in the diplomatic efforts to secure peace in Sudan.”

The Foreign Office said the ability to provide consular assistance is “extremely limited” and cannot provide in-person support in Sudan.

The family said while Mr Sholgami and his wife were faced with starvation, he was forced to leave to find help where he was shot three times by snipers, his wife was then left in the property, which was surrounded by snipers, where she died.

Mr Sholgami has escaped Sudan to safety in Egypt.

More than 2,300 people were evacuated by the UK Government from Sudan on 28 flights since fighting began in April.

The fighting between Sudan’s military and a powerful paramilitary force has displaced more than 1.3 million people, the UN migration agency said on Wednesday.

The International Organisation for Migration said the clashes have forced more than one million people to leave their homes to safer areas inside Sudan.

About 320,000 others have fled to the neighbouring countries of Egypt, South Sudan, Chad, Ethiopia, the Central African Republic and Libya.

The fighting started on April 15 after months of escalating tensions between the military, led by General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces commanded by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks