Review into civil unrest in Leicester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Review into civil unrest in Leicester

By Press Association
View of Leicester (Rui Vieira/PA)
View of Leicester (Rui Vieira/PA)

An independent review of the violence which broke out in Leicester last year has been commissioned by Michael Gove.

In September 2022, tensions between the British Pakistani Muslim and Indian Hindu communities spilled over into widespread violence and vandalism.

The Secretary of State for communities announced on Friday that a review would establish the causes of the unrest.

A panel of experts, led by Lord Ian Austin, will provide recommendations to improve relations between the Muslim and Hindu communities.

Michael Gove (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Michael Gove (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Gove said: “Leicester has a proud history of community cohesion, which makes last year’s disorder all the more shocking and upsetting.

“This review will build a thorough understanding of the specific events that took place and what can be learned from them.

“I have spoken to both the Home Secretary and the Mayor of Leicester to underline the importance of protecting all parts of the community in Leicester and we will not tolerate attempts to foster division or violence among people or between religious groups.”

The Mayor of Leicester Sir Peter Soulsby (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Mayor of Leicester Sir Peter Soulsby (Joe Giddens/PA)

Leicester City Mayor Sir Peter Soulsby said he welcomed the decision, adding: “I would want Leicester and other cities to be able to learn from its findings and to understand what needs to be done to ensure that our community cohesion is never again threatened in this way.”

Lord Austin said: “Acceptance of each other’s background and beliefs is at the heart of our national identity.

“Cities such as Leicester have proud histories of tolerance and diversity.

“This makes the scenes we witnessed last year all the more worrying and it is therefore so important that we listen to people in Leicester to get to the bottom of what happened and why.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks