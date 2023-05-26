Campaigners welcome new Government plans on ‘free access to cash’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Campaigners welcome new Government plans on ‘free access to cash’

By Press Association
The Government has backed calls by campaigners to ensure free access to cash (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Government has backed calls by campaigners to ensure free access to cash (Joe Giddens/PA)

Campaigners have welcomed a u-turn from the Government, after it moved to back calls to empower regulators to ensure free access to cash.

Amendments to the Financial Services and Markets Bill, published late on Thursday night, would give the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) new powers to ensure the public have free access to cash.

Concerns about access to cash had been raised by opposition parties as the Bill made its way through the Commons.

The closure of local bank branches and a decline in free-to-use ATMs have seen campaigners call on ministers to take action.

The amendments empower the FCA to ensure reasonable provision of free cash access services, covering both deposits and withdrawals.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury Andrew Griffith told the Daily Express: “The convenience and speed of digital payments opens a world of opportunity for people and businesses, but the reality is that for the foreseeable future many still depend upon the ability to withdraw or deposit cash.

“That is why we are bringing forward new laws that will ensure everyone has reasonable access to be able to withdraw and deposit cash for free.

“This is especially important for those living in rural communities, the elderly and households who rely upon physical cash to manage their finances.”

Which? has been among those campaigning on the issue and it welcomed the move by the Government.

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “Whether it’s to buy everyday essentials or to keep track of spending during the cost-of-living crisis, cash is hugely important for millions of consumers.

“With bank branches and ATMs continuing to close at rapid rates, those who are not yet ready or able to make the switch to digital payments can’t be left behind.

“Which? has campaigned tirelessly to ensure that new laws protect free access to cash and we are delighted that the Government agrees that people should not have to pay fees just to access their own money.”

Labour said that the Government needed to now “go further” and protect face-to-face banking services.

Tulip Siddiq, shadow city minister said: “After months of the Government opposing Labour calls to protect free access to cash, and voting against our amendments they have finally u-turned.

“The Conservatives have run out of their own ideas, and are yet again following Labour’s lead.

“If the Government is serious about ensuring that no one is cut off from the services they need, they must go further and now adopt Labour’s policy to protect face-to-face banking services.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks