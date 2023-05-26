Sunak and Google CEO discuss ‘striking right balance’ on AI regulation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Sunak and Google CEO discuss ‘striking right balance’ on AI regulation

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Rishi Sunak has met with Google’s chief executive to discuss “striking the right balance” between artificial intelligence (AI) regulation and innovation, Downing Street said.

The Prime Minister spoke to Sundar Pichai, also head of Google’s parent company Alphabet, about the importance of ensuring the right “guard rails” are in place to ensure tech safety, No 10 said.

Google CEO visit to UK
Google chief executive Sundar Pichai (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

It follows a similar meeting between Mr Sunak and leading figures in AI about the need for regulation to protect against potential dangers, ranging from disinformation and national security to “existential threats”.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “The Prime Minister met with Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet – the parent company of Google – at the Government’s Darlington Economic Campus.

“The Prime Minister thanked Mr Pichai for Google’s role at the heart of the UK’s technology ecosystem, and they spoke about opportunities for growth in the industry.

“On artificial intelligence, they spoke about striking the right balance to ensure the right regulatory guardrails are in place, whilst driving forward innovation.

“They discussed possible opportunities for industry and international collaboration on safe and responsible AI development and agreed to remain in touch on this issue.”

Mr Sunak has advocated the technology’s benefits for national security and the economy, but growing concerns have been raised with the increasing prominence of the ChatGPT bot.

As well as the issues discussed by Mr Sunak and tech figures, jobs are also being put at risk by the rapidly evolving technology.

Last week BT Group said it will cut up to 55,000 jobs by the end of the decade amid plans to shift to AI and automated services.

Former Government chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance has warned that AI could have an impact on jobs comparable to the Industrial Revolution.

Earlier this month, Geoffrey Hinton, the man widely seen as the godfather of AI, warned some of the dangers of AI chatbots are “quite scary” as he quit his job at Google.

Mr Sunak has been hardening his tone towards AI. The Government’s policy paper on the technology published less than two months ago was titled: A pro-innovation approach to AI regulation.

