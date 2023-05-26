NHS spent £163m on compensation to patients since 2018

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

NHS spent £163m on compensation to patients since 2018

By Press Association
The NHS compensation payouts were made between 2018 and 2022 (Jeff Moore/PA)
The NHS compensation payouts were made between 2018 and 2022 (Jeff Moore/PA)

The NHS paid out more than £160 million in compensation to patients between 2018 and 2022, figures show, with one case involving a baby who died after an improper examination.

Freedom of information requests from the Scottish Conservatives show 475 successful claims were settled by the NHS over the four-year period, totalling £163.1 million.

The true cost, however, is likely to be higher, with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde – the country’s biggest health board – not providing data to the party, while NHS Borders and NHS Grampian did not give figures for last year due to claims not yet being processed.

Between 2018 and 2021, the figures show, annual payouts rose from £24.5 million to just shy of £55 million.

NHS Lothian spent almost £43 million on compensation, the highest of any health board during that time.

Dr Sandesh Gulhane
Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said his ‘heart goes out’ to the patients affected (Andrew Milligan/PA)

While some boards presented a breakdown of classifications which led to claims – such as medical negligence – NHS Lanarkshire was the only one to provide further details.

According to the board, reasons for payouts included a woman’s ovary being removed without consent, a man’s testicle being removed without consent, a patient having their eye glued shut, and a “failure to properly examine baby resulting in imperforate anus going unnoticed and resulting in death”.

Responding to the figures, Scottish Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “My heart goes out to the patients and families who have suffered as a result of failings in Scotland’s NHS.

“But the buck for this stops with a succession of SNP health secretaries – including Humza Yousaf. These figures are a damning indictment of the SNP’s dire workforce planning, which has left our health service woefully under-resourced.

“Dedicated staff are dangerously overstretched and, tragically but inevitably, this is leading to more mistakes and a growing number of compensation claims.

“At a time when budgets are so tight, the NHS can ill-afford to be spending vast sums on compensation. It goes without saying that this money could be far better spent on frontline patient care.”

Paul Cannon, the secretary of the NHS Lanarkshire board, said: “NHS Lanarkshire makes payments where the standard of care has fallen below that which would be expected, which is not necessarily an error.

“Offers to settle claims are often made before cases are tested in court, where it appears that we may be at fault, or where we accept limited liability.

“Offers are also made on an economic basis if the cost of defending the claim is grossly outweighed by the cost of settling the claim.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We sympathise with any patient whose treatment has failed to reach the standards we all expect from our health system.

“Scotland has one of the most transparent healthcare systems in the world and is also a leader in patient safety. Our NHS learns constantly from care experiences that go well and those where standards falls short.

“Particularly in rare cases of clinical negligence, health boards and care professionals must learn from these situations and make improvements. These cases can take a number of years to settle so there will be fluctuations in compensation payments from year to year.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks