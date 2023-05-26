Lib Dem leader calls for national book of remembrance on Covid to be created

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lib Dem leader calls for national book of remembrance on Covid to be created

By Press Association
More than 16,700 Scots died during the three years of the Covid pandemic (PA)
More than 16,700 Scots died during the three years of the Covid pandemic (PA)

The Scottish Government has been urged to set up a national book of remembrance to pay tribute to those who died during the Covid pandemic.

Making the call, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the initiative could help explain the impact coronavirus had to future generations – and also allow “us to grieve as a nation”.

While coronavirus-related death figures are no longer routinely published, by February 2023 – almost three years on from the first cases in Scotland – there had been 16,780 deaths registered where the virus was mentioned on the death certificate.

Alex Cole-Hamilton said a national book of remembrance would allow people to honour their loved ones and tell their stories (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

With members of the public now having been invited to share the lessons they believe should be learned from the Scottish Government’s handling of the pandemic, Mr Cole-Hamilton suggested a national book of remembrance be created.

This would be a digital archive, allowing people to tell the stories of their loved ones

He said thousands of families across Scotland “are grieving loved ones lost during this tragic pandemic”.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said the public inquiry into the Government’s handling of the virus, led by Lord Brailsford, would “play a big part in answering the questions that remain”, but he added there also needs to be a way to “ensure that everyone’s voice is heard”.

He said: “Public inquiries can take years and, inevitably, there will be many thousands of families whose tales do not make it into Lord Brailsford’s final report.

“That’s why we also need to have a more public form of remembrance which will ensure that everyone’s voice is heard.

“Alongside the memorial established in Glasgow, I am calling for the Government to open a national book of remembrance, allowing everyone affected by the pandemic to tell their stories, share life lessons and remember their loved ones.

“During the Covid pandemic, we have all learned to look out for our neighbours and take care to keep our fellow citizens safe.

“A national archive like this has an important part to play in explaining the past two years to future generations and allowing us to grieve as a nation.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government is already taking forward work to commemorate those who lost their lives during the pandemic through our Covid Community Memorial projects fund.

“Ministers understand that families and friends may feel there are further ways to recognise and remember their lost loved ones and we will consider this proposal for a national book of remembrance fully.”

