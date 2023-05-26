Lib Dem leader calls for national book of remembrance on Covid to be created

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Government has been urged to set up a national book of remembrance to pay tribute to those who died during the Covid pandemic.

Making the call, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the initiative could help explain the impact coronavirus had to future generations – and also allow “us to grieve as a nation”.

While coronavirus-related death figures are no longer routinely published, by February 2023 – almost three years on from the first cases in Scotland – there had been 16,780 deaths registered where the virus was mentioned on the death certificate.

Alex Cole-Hamilton said a national book of remembrance would allow people to honour their loved ones and tell their stories (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

With members of the public now having been invited to share the lessons they believe should be learned from the Scottish Government’s handling of the pandemic, Mr Cole-Hamilton suggested a national book of remembrance be created.

This would be a digital archive, allowing people to tell the stories of their loved ones

He said thousands of families across Scotland “are grieving loved ones lost during this tragic pandemic”.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said the public inquiry into the Government’s handling of the virus, led by Lord Brailsford, would “play a big part in answering the questions that remain”, but he added there also needs to be a way to “ensure that everyone’s voice is heard”.

He said: “Public inquiries can take years and, inevitably, there will be many thousands of families whose tales do not make it into Lord Brailsford’s final report.

“That’s why we also need to have a more public form of remembrance which will ensure that everyone’s voice is heard.

“Alongside the memorial established in Glasgow, I am calling for the Government to open a national book of remembrance, allowing everyone affected by the pandemic to tell their stories, share life lessons and remember their loved ones.

“During the Covid pandemic, we have all learned to look out for our neighbours and take care to keep our fellow citizens safe.

“A national archive like this has an important part to play in explaining the past two years to future generations and allowing us to grieve as a nation.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government is already taking forward work to commemorate those who lost their lives during the pandemic through our Covid Community Memorial projects fund.

“Ministers understand that families and friends may feel there are further ways to recognise and remember their lost loved ones and we will consider this proposal for a national book of remembrance fully.”