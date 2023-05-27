Liz Truss ‘planning knighthoods and other awards for up to 12 allies’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liz Truss ‘planning knighthoods and other awards for up to 12 allies’

By Press Association
Screengrab taken from a live stream by the Heritage Foundation of former prime minister Liz Truss speaking at a lecture for the foundation in Washington DC. Issue date: Wednesday April 12, 2023.
Screengrab taken from a live stream by the Heritage Foundation of former prime minister Liz Truss speaking at a lecture for the foundation in Washington DC. Issue date: Wednesday April 12, 2023.

Liz Truss is believed to be planning to hand out knighthoods and other awards to up to 12 of her allies following her short-lived premiership.

Close supporters who helped orchestrate the former prime minister’s leadership bid are among those put forward for resignation honours, the Sun on Sunday reported.

Kwasi Kwarteng – who presided over the disastrous mini-Budget that helped sink her short-lived premiership – has not made the list, according to the paper.

Review of the Year 2022
Liz Truss making a statement outside 10 Downing Street (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Ms Truss, whose 49 days in Downing Street made her the shortest serving prime minister in British political history, is reportedly also recommending putting forward former aides and backers for peerages.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats have called on her successor Rishi Sunak to cancel the nominations, with Angela Rayner branding it a “list of shame” coming after Ms Truss “took a wrecking ball to the economy”.

Opposition MPs have also urged the Prime Minister to block Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list, which has still not been announced but is reported to include dozens of proposed recipients.

The Sunday Times reported Mr Johnson wanted to speak to Mr Sunak in a phone call in the coming days about the matter, but No 10 has said it has been made clear that it would not be appropriate to discuss honours during the conversation.

Deputy Labour leader Ms Rayner said: “Liz Truss and her Conservative co-conspirators took a wrecking ball to the economy in a disastrous six-week premiership that has left millions facing mortgage misery, but Rishi Sunak now looks set to allow her to hand out these obscene rewards for failure.

“If this Prime Minister was serious about the integrity he promised, he would be point blank refusing to rubber stamp Liz Truss’s list of shame.

“Instead of approving undeserved honours and lifetime golden goodbyes for her cheerleaders, he should be demanding the public apology she has refused to provide.”

