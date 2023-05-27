Half a billion working days lost to sickness since last election – Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Half a billion working days lost to sickness since last election – Labour

By Press Association
More than half a billion working days have been lost to sickness since the last general election, Labour said (Alamy/PA)
More than half a billion working days have been lost to sickness since the last general election, Labour has claimed.

The party said its analysis of official figures shows the economic cost of the Conservatives’ “failure” to support people with ill health.

The number of working days lost to sickness hit 185.6 million in 2022 – the highest since records began in 1995, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) data.

GP surgery stock
Patient’s records are stored at the Temple Fortune Health Centre GP Practice near Golders Green, London.

Shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth accused the Government of “breaking all the wrong records” – “record NHS waiting lists, record numbers of working days lost to sickness and record levels of sickness-related inactivity”.

He said: “Their failure to get Britain working is holding back our economy and squandering the potential of millions of people who want to work but aren’t getting the right support.”

A Government spokesman said it was leaving “no stone unturned”, with inactivity falling since the middle of last year by nearly 300,000, but told employers they “also need to play their part”.

“Supporting people who are not working for health reasons is a key priority for this Government, with £3.5 billion of additional investment at the last Budget to get more people into work, including £2 billion targeted at those who are sick and disabled,” a spokesman said.

“Employers also need to play their part and we are consulting on ways to increase coverage of occupational health provision, so people can access support in the workplace before they fall out of work.”

Both the NHS and the labour market have become increasingly key political battlegrounds for the two main parties in recent months.

Figures released earlier this year showed record numbers of people waiting to start routine hospital treatment.

And ONS data released last week revealed net migration soared to a record 606,000 in 2022, with Labour blaming the rise on domestic labour shortages creating a need for overseas workers.

The Government announced last week that GPs will be required to offer patients a wider range of healthcare providers for treatment as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak seeks to fulfil his promise to cut waiting times.

Meanwhile, in a major speech in Essex, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer unveiled a package of pledges aimed at improving the nation’s health.

They include targets for 85% of cancer patients to start treatment within 62 days of an urgent referral and for 95% of A&E cases to be seen within four hours, which has not been achieved nationally since 2015.

