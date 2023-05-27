‘Horrifying’ rise in Scots needing emergency cash grants to pay for basics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Horrifying’ rise in Scots needing emergency cash grants to pay for basics

By Press Association
The number of Scots given emergency grants to help pay for food has increased by 41% in three years – with a 79% increase in the number getting help to pay for clothing and footwear. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Labour has condemned the “horrifying” rise in Scots who need emergency help to feed and clothe their families.

Scottish Welfare Fund sigures showed a 41% rise in the number of crisis grants handed out to help people pay for food in emergency situations between 2019 and 2022.

Meanwhile over the same period, the number of Scots awarded the emergency grants to help pay for clothing and shoes increased by 79%.

The figures showed 118,800 crisis grants were awarded to households to enable them to buy food in 2019 – with this rising to 167,005 three years later.

Meanwhile the grants given out by councils to help households buy clothing and footwear went from 535 to 960.

The data also showed 97,650 people were given a crisis grant in 2022 to help with essential heating costs – up by 8% from the total of  90,435 in 2019.

Labour social security spokesperson Paul O’Kane said the figures showed that “more and more people are stuck in permanent crisis, relying on emergency funding to afford the basics”.

He added: “This is both a horrifying reflection of the scale of this cost-of-living crisis and a damning indictment of our two governments’ responses.”

He insisted: “People cannot just rely on sticking plaster solutions – both of our governments need to use the powers they have to tackle poverty at its root.”

Between April 2013, when the Scottish Welfare Fund was set up, and the end of December 2022, a total of 501,045 individual households have received grants via the scheme, with the help they have been given amounting to a total of some  £381.6 million.

As well as providing crisis grants to help households in financial hardship in emergency situations, the scheme provides community care grants, which help those who have been in care, people leaving prison and those who have been homeless.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “We have allocated almost £3 billion to a range of measures to help mitigate the impacts of the cost-of-living crisis and our investment in the Scottish child payment, the most ambitious child poverty reduction measure in the UK, is estimated to lift 50,000 children out of relative poverty in 2023-24.

“In addition, the Scottish Welfare Fund is part of £120 million a year spent on mitigating against UK Government policies.

“A decade of UK Government austerity and welfare cuts alongside a hard Brexit and mishandling of the economy has led to soaring inflation and increasing prices, and the current cost-of-living crisis.

“We have urged the UK Government to take action just as we are doing within our limited powers and fixed budget. It is clear, though, that it is only with the full economic and fiscal powers of an independent nation that Scottish ministers can use all levers other governments have to tackle poverty and inequalities.”

