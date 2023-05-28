Witnesses to killings to be offered support nationwide for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Witnesses to killings to be offered support nationwide for first time

By Press Association
The Homicide Service commissions support including trauma and bereavement counselling, restorative justice and advocacy (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
The Homicide Service commissions support including trauma and bereavement counselling, restorative justice and advocacy (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Witnesses to atrocities such as the Manchester Arena bombing will be offered similar support to bereaved families nationwide for the first time after an expansion of homicide services.

The broadening of eligibility for the help given to grief-stricken relatives in the aftermath of a major crime will also include children from the wider community, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said.

The expansion will be backed by approximately £600,000 in funding, which comes from existing budgets and will be added to the £4.6 million previously allocated to the Homicide Service.

The Homicide Service commissions support including trauma and bereavement counselling, restorative justice and advocacy.

Opposition MPs criticised the scope of the measures and called on the Government to improve legal representation offered to those affected by tragedies such as the Hillsborough disaster, in which 97 people were found to have been unlawfully killed decades after the event.

Grief-stricken families are meant to be offered support from the Homicide Service by police following a murder or other crime which results in death.

The eligibility changes mean that anyone who directly witnesses such an incident and any child or young person who knows the victim can also be referred.

The MoJ gave the examples of a pupil in the class of a teacher who has been killed or a member of a place of worship which loses a religious leader.

Tragedies such as the Grenfell Tower fire and the Manchester Arena bombing are among those that would be included, according to the department.

Previously the service offered support only to those bereaved through murder or manslaughter but it will now be available to people affected by other major incidents, it said.

The rollout of the expansion across England and Wales follows a successful pilot in London and will mean approximately 1,200 more people will be offered support, it said.

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said: “By expanding the service to include eyewitnesses and bereaved families of major incidents across England and Wales, thousands more people will be able to access the support they need as early as possible.”

Ellen Milazzo, head of the National Homicide Service at Victim Support, said: “We set up the service in 2010 and it has gone from strength to strength ever since.

“Expanding it to include support for direct eyewitnesses to homicide or a major criminal incident where a person is killed, alongside enhanced support for children and young people, is a brilliant step.”

Shadow justice secretary Steve Reed said: “Victims have been left out to dry under this Conservative Government.

“Labour stands unequivocally with the families and survivors of Hillsborough, Grenfell and Manchester. We must do everything within our power to prevent tragedies like this ever happening again.

“Victims have repeatedly called for the Hillsborough Law, to ensure that victims of major tragedies get the same legal representation as the authorities that failed them. The Government has failed to provide this parity, only Labour will deliver it.”

