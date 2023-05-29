Tories say Scottish Labour must clarify North Sea oil and gas stance

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Tories have said Scottish Labour must clarify its position on North Sea energy, after a report that Sir Keir Starmer would block new oil and gas developments under a Labour government.

Meanwhile, Anas Sarwar’s party has said there would be no “cliff edge” end to North Sea oil and gas.

At the weekend, the Sunday Times reported that Sir Keir was close to announcing a block on new developments if Labour came to power, alongside plans to boost investment in renewables.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has backed new oil and gas exploration, and energy licences are under Westminster’s control.

I have written to Anas Sarwar asking for clarity on Labour’s position on #NorthSea #OilandGas.The industry’s immense resources, skilled workforce and entrepreneurialism are integral to a transition. This sort of ill-informed policy from Labour jeopardises our net zero future pic.twitter.com/dKK0SBH67c — Liam Kerr (@LiamKerrMSP) May 29, 2023

Liam Kerr MSP, said: “Labour’s approach to the North Sea has been nothing short of a gut punch to the industry and tens of thousands of Scots who work in it.

“I’m offering Anas Sarwar the chance to set the record straight.

“Does Scottish Labour policy represent a just transition, or do they now just want to bin our oil and gas sector?”

“As if the ideological stance from the SNP and Greens wasn’t bad enough, along come Labour to further demonise the people who help keep the lights on.”

He added: “Keir Starmer’s plan would drop any notion of energy security and make us dependent on oil and gas from overseas. That would cause higher emissions and ramp up energy costs to consumers.

“The onus is on Anas Sarwar to urgently clarify whether he backs his UK leader’s plans or will distance himself from them.”

The Scottish Government recently held a consultation on whether there should be a presumption against new oil and gas drilling.

Labour said it was committed to a just transition (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Anas Sarwar’s party said Labour would continue to use existing oil wells “sensibly”.

A Scottish Labour spokesperson said: “The skills and expertise of Scotland’s energy workforce will be key to a successful energy transition.

“We are clear that meeting our climate targets will go hand in hand with protecting and creating jobs in our energy sector.

“Labour will not impose a cliff edge end to oil and gas production while we transform the UK into a clean energy superpower – existing licences will continue and using existing wells sensibly is baked into our plans.

“Labour is committed to a just transition that works for all of our communities – lowering bills for good and creating tens of thousands of skilled, long-term jobs in Scotland and across the UK.”