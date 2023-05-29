UK condemns ‘appalling’ Ugandan anti-gay legislation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

UK condemns ‘appalling’ Ugandan anti-gay legislation

By Press Association
The Government has condemned Uganda’s new anti-gay legislation, calling it “appalling” and “deeply discriminatory” (PA)
The Government has condemned Uganda’s new anti-gay legislation – calling it “appalling” and “deeply discriminatory”.

The Bill was signed into law by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Monday, sparking international condemnation.

The new law does not criminalise those who identify as LGBTQ but still prescribes the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality”, which is defined as cases of sexual relations involving people infected with HIV as well as with minors and other categories of vulnerable people.

A suspect convicted of “attempted aggravated homosexuality” can be jailed for up to 14 years, according to the legislation.

International development minister Andrew Mitchell said: “Democracy depends on the guarantee of equal rights under law and freedom from discrimination for everyone in society.

“This legislation undermines the protections and freedoms of all Ugandans enshrined in the Ugandan constitution.

“It will increase the risk of violence, discrimination and persecution, will set back the fight against HIV/Aids, and will damage Uganda’s international reputation.”

Citing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Mr Mitchell said: “Everyone is entitled to human rights and freedoms, without distinction of any kind.

“The recognition of these inherent rights has been hard-won by citizens across the globe.

“The strongest, safest and most prosperous societies are those in which everyone can live freely, without fear of violence or discrimination, and where all citizens are treated fairly and can play a full and active part in society.

“The UK is firmly opposed to the death penalty in all circumstances.”

Mr Mitchell said the UK will “continue to stand up for these rights and freedoms in Uganda and around the world”.

Joe Biden also made his opposition to Uganda’s new law clear, calling it “a tragic violation of universal human rights”.

In a statement, the US President said he joins people “around the world – including many in Uganda – in calling for its immediate repeal”.

“No one should have to live in constant fear for their life or being subjected to violence and discrimination. It is wrong,” he said.

“This shameful act is the latest development in an alarming trend of human rights abuses and corruption in Uganda.

“The dangers posed by this democratic backsliding are a threat to everyone residing in Uganda, including US government personnel, the staff of our implementing partners, tourists, members of the business community, and others.”

