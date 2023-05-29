Views sought on changes to Scottish bankruptcy law

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

People who have experienced bankruptcy or similar financial difficulties are being urged to have their say on a new piece of legislation at Holyrood.

The Bankruptcy and Diligence Bill will, among other changes, create a “mental health moratorium”, meaning enforcement action against someone with serious mental health problems can be stopped.

MSPs on Holyrood’s Economy Committee are scrutinising the Bill and have asked for people with “lived experience” of bankruptcy to come forward with their views.

An online portal for this will be open until July 21.

Committee convener Claire Baker MSP said: “The stress and worry of severe financial difficulties is something that all too many people are facing.

“The Bill aims to make changes to the bankruptcy process, but we want to know what impact these changes will have on those people affected.

“By sharing their insights, people from across Scotland can help shape a fairer and more compassionate system that addresses the challenges faced by individuals in financial distress.

“We particularly want to hear from people who have been in this situation and experienced significant mental health challenges on the difference the proposed moratorium would have made.”