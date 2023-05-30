Number of women up to date on cervical screening drops, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Number of women up to date on cervical screening drops, figures show

By Press Association
The number of women having cervical smear tests has dropped (Alamy/PA)
The number of women having cervical smear tests has dropped (Alamy/PA)

The number of eligible women screened for cervical cancer has dropped in the past year, according to new statistics.

In Scotland, women aged between 25 and 49 years old are invited for cervical screenings every three years, while women aged between 50 and 64 are invited every five years.

According to Public Health Scotland, just 68.7% of women were up to date on their screening in the year up to March 2022.

Young women, the figures showed, were less likely to be screened, with just 65.7% of the 25 to 49-year-old cohort up to date, compared to 73.7% of the older age group.

The figures also fluctuated depending on affluence, with 62.4% of women in the most deprived areas of Scotland up to date, compared to 73.1% in the least deprived.

Samantha Dixon, the chief executive of charity Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust, said: “To see falling cervical screening coverage in almost every age group, and almost all health boards is alarming.

“We have a test that can stop cervical cancer yet over one in three are not taking up their invitation.

“The latest statistics clearly show that those living in the most deprived areas are far less likely to go for cervical screening.

“This inequality should not exist and must be a focus for initiatives to increase awareness and reduce barriers to attendance.

“If we do not, the potential to eliminate cervical cancer will get further away.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “The incidence of cervical cancer has decreased to the lowest recorded at 9.4 cases per 100,000 persons in 2020, the latest year for which data is available.

“Despite this success, it is disappointing that uptake is below the Healthcare Improvement Scotland target of 80%, and that uptake during 2021/22 has fallen from 2020/21.

“We recognise that the reasons for this are complex, and that the impacts of Covid-19 may still be playing a part. We are working closely with partners to understand if there are any other contributory factors, and to increase uptake once again.

“We committed £2 million over 2021/22 and 2022/23 to tackle inequalities in the cancer screening programmes.

“This funding has supported Health Boards to develop local initiatives to meet the needs of their populations; development of better data capabilities so interventions can be more targeted; and work to raise the profile of screening among specific groups.

“In 23/24, an additional £1 million will be provided to build on this work.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks