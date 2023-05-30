Yousaf does not rule out further increases to Scottish Child Payment

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Humza Yousaf has said he does not rule out further increases to the Scottish Child Payment benefit, after figures showed more than 300,000 children receive it.

Social Security Scotland’s latest figures showed almost £250 million has been paid out since the benefit’s launch in February 2021.

There was a large spike in applications in November last year, when eligibility for the payment was extended to all under-16s and it was increased to £25 a week.

A total of 121,750 applications were received after this point, the vast majority of applications in the financial year.

Social Security Scotland’s statistics showed that the total value of payments issued was £248.6 million up to the end of March this year.

The agency estimated that 303,000 children aged under 16 were in receipt of the payment.

This uptake rate is in line with earlier forecasts from the Scottish Fiscal Commission.

In terms of individual clients, Social Security Scotland had issued more than 2.5 million payments to 183,565 people by the end of March 2023.

The average processing time for applications stood at 40 days at this point.

On Tuesday, the First Minister visited Castlebrae Community Campus in Edinburgh to hear how the payment is making a difference to families.

He was asked if he would rule out further increases to the payments or eligibility in light of the Scottish Government’s budget pressure.

He told the PA news agency: “I wouldn’t rule that out. The public finances are under considerable strain, there’s no getting away from that.

“That’s why I’ve said previously, we’ve got to look at really difficult decisions.

“We’ve got to look at targeting our measures, much like the Scottish Child Payment does.

“We’ve got to look at continuing our journey on progressive taxation.”

He added: “The Scottish Child Payment is here to stay and is a game-changing initiative.”

The First Minister also encouraged those eligible to apply, saying: “I am pleased at the take-up of the payment, but we still want to get that money to all of those eligible.

“I would encourage anyone who thinks they may be eligible to find out more and apply.”

Polly Jones, head of Scotland at the Trussell Trust, said: “Everyone in Scotland should be able to afford the essentials but we know that more families are struggling than ever before.

“We have long called for the Scottish Child Payment to be increased and extended to all children up to 16, and so it’s very encouraging to see the positive impact this is making, reaching more families and getting more cash into the pockets of people who need support the most.”