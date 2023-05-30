Yousaf: Clubs should take more responsibility for fan celebrations

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Humza Yousaf has backed calls for football clubs to take more responsibility for their fans’ celebrations, following the scenes of disorder at the weekend as Celtic won the Scottish Premiership.

Thousands of the club’s fans gathered in the Glasgow Cross area on Saturday after the title win, with a number of violent incidents taking place.

Police said three people were seriously assaulted and 18 people suffered minor injuries.

Rubbish was also left strewn around the streets after the celebrations.

It led SNP Glasgow Central MP Alison Thewliss to say clubs should be billed for clean-up costs.

She told the BBC: “My preference would be for the clubs to organise things, so that there was safety for fans and residents and responsibility for ensuring everyone is looked after.”

The First Minister was asked about her comments as he visited a school in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

He said: “I think she makes a very valid point, Alison.

“I know that football brings so much joy to people but time and time again we’ve seen that a tiny minority – it’s always a minority regardless of which football club it is – but that minority causing unacceptable disorder.

“So, clubs, I think can do more, should do more. Organise those celebrations, be involved in those celebrations.

“Perhaps they can reflect on what more they can do for future years.”

Glasgow city council said staff worked through the night to clear up the mess from the gathering.

Roads around Glasgow Cross were closed as it took place.