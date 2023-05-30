Ukrainian politicians shelter underground during daytime attack on Kyiv

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ukrainian politicians shelter underground during daytime attack on Kyiv

By Press Association
(Left) Ukrainian MP Vadym Ivchenko (Vadym Ivchenko/PA) and (right) children running and screaming in Kyiv as explosions are heard (@rocketinspace)
(Left) Ukrainian MP Vadym Ivchenko (Vadym Ivchenko/PA) and (right) children running and screaming in Kyiv as explosions are heard (@rocketinspace)

A Ukrainian MP has said politicians sheltered underground during a Russian attack on Kyiv during daylight hours on Monday.

Russia launched 11 ballistic and cruise missiles at Kyiv at around 11.30am local time, according to the commander-in-chief of the armed forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

All the missiles were shot down, the commander said.

Kyiv explosions children
Children running and screaming on a street in Kyiv as explosions are heard (@rocketinspace/PA)

Ukrainian MP Vadym Ivchenko said the attack was launched during a two-hour parliamentary plenary session in Kyiv.

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: “When we heard the alarm, the members of parliament and everybody go to the basement underground just to be safe.

“Of course, they choose the time exactly when we have a plenary session that is just two hours, and they tried to hit the centre of Kyiv with missiles.”

Like many residents of Kyiv, Mr Ivchenko has been repeatedly woken during the night in recent weeks by the sound of explosions.

He said: “I just switch on Netflix and spend time until the morning because I can’t sleep because my heart is out of body and I don’t know what to do and how to go to sleep.”

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Ukrainian MP Vadym Ivchenko (Vadym Ivchenko/PA)

Mr Ivchenko said Ukraine’s “air defence is doing a great job right now for everyone in Kyiv” but “for the children and for the women, it’s a really tough time”.

The Kyiv military administration said Monday’s daytime strike was the 16th attack on the capital since the start of May.

The administration said: “In this way, the enemy changed tactics – after long, exclusively nocturnal attacks, he struck a peaceful city during the day, when most of the residents were at work and on the streets.”

One person was admitted to hospital after the attacks.

Instagram user @rocketinspace filmed a video showing children running and screaming down a street in Kyiv as explosions are heard.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted the footage to his social media and said: “Ukrainian children. Every time an air raid alert sounds. This is what an ordinary weekday looks like.”

Mr Ivchenko said: “We are lucky that we are working with our allies and we have a very innovative defence system from the United States, from Germany, and this air defence has closed the sky over Kyiv.

“They couldn’t stop Ukrainians on the battlefield but they try to stop us using the death of a lot of civilians in the capital.

“Ukraine is ready for a counter-offensive operation and at some places on the battlefield we are already doing our work, so that’s why Russians tried to stop our air defence operation and they are using their ballistic missiles and other missiles to hit civilians and state power in the capital of Ukraine.

“Ukraine is quite motivated and we are quite ready, almost 100%, to be successful on the battlefield.

“Our suffering shouldn’t be a waste of time. It’s for fighting for our independence, for fighting for the existence of Ukraine, and for our victory.”

