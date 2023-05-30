Scottish Labour to call for ministers to admit education mistakes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Labour to call for ministers to admit education mistakes

By Press Association
Labour have urged Scottish ministers to take account of its failures in education (Ian West/PA)
The Scottish Government must take account of its failures in education before rebuilding, Labour has said.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth will lead a Holyrood debate on the future of education on Wednesday.

However, Scottish Labour has said ministers must take account of decisions made during their 16 years in office, including reducing the number of specialist additional support needs (ASN) teachers and failing to tackle the attainment gap.

Ahead of the debate, Labour’s education spokeswoman, Pam Duncan-Glancy, also warned the Scottish Government to heed the warnings from teachers on greater non-contact working time.

Scottish Labour’s MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy has spoken out ahead of the debate (Jane Barow/PA)

Teachers have warned they need more hours allocated to complete tasks associated with planning and marking, which is often left to their own personal time, according to unions.

Ms Duncan-Glancy said: “I welcome Jenny Gilruth’s efforts to change the debate on Scottish education, but the truth is that she will have to unpick 16 years of SNP failure and broken promises to improve the situation.

“Without a full and frank realisation that the SNP’s failures have led us here – from the attainment gap to slashed teacher numbers and lower numbers of ASN specialists – any new moves will be only sticking plasters over the real issues.

“That’s why it is crucial that the SNP now listens not only to the opposition but to experts, pupils, teachera and their unions, and act on their demands.

Jenny Gilruth
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth will lead the debate (PA)

“We cannot sit idly by while a whole generation of young Scots are forced to feel the impact of a decade and a half of SNP failure.

“It’s time to act, and it starts with supporting teachers by making good on their promise of increasing non-contact time, ending declining teacher numbers and ending cuts to ASN support.

“More of the same won’t do. People engaged in the national discussion in good faith, what happens next, including a full assessment of how we found ourselves in this situation, must respect that.”

A spokesperson for Ms Gilruth said: “Scottish education continues to perform strongly, with the most recent figures showing the biggest single-year decrease in the poverty-related gap in primary numeracy and literacy levels since records began.

“We are also seeing record proportions going on to positive destinations including work, training or further study.

“The number of school teachers in Scotland has risen significantly in recent years.

“Since 2014, numbers are up by 8% from 49,521 to 53,459 in December 2022, while education spend per person is higher than England and Wales.

“The Cabinet Secretary sincerely hopes that, for the benefit of Scotland’s children and young people, the Labour Party will engage constructively in the outputs from the National Discussion.

“She held positive talks with Pam Duncan-Glancy last week and is certain there is more that unites than divides when it comes to equipping the next generation with the necessary skills and knowledge they will need to succeed in life”.

