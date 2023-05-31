Just Stop Oil backer Dale Vince ‘perfectly legitimate’ party donor – Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Just Stop Oil backer Dale Vince ‘perfectly legitimate’ party donor – Labour

By Press Association
Forest Green Rovers owner Dale Vince (Mike Egerton/PA)
British businessman Dale Vince is a “perfectly legitimate person” to take money from and his donations to Just Stop Oil do not change Labour’s opposition to the climate activist group’s actions, the shadow international trade secretary has said.

Nick Thomas-Symonds said his party has been “extremely clear on our views on Just Stop Oil” and that Mr Vince is perfectly entitled to “give money to other causes”.

His comments come amid controversy in the Labour Party over donations received from Mr Vince, who is also a key donor to Just Stop Oil, whose protesters are known for carrying out disruptive stunts such as disrupting sporting events and bringing roads to a standstill.

Sir Keir Starmer has previously condemned Just Stop Oil activists, describing them as “wrong” and “arrogant”.

Mr Vince, the founder of green energy firm Ecotricity, has given around £1.5 million to Labour over the past decade, according to filings to the Electoral Commission.

Over the weekend, Home Secretary Suella Braverman told the Telegraph Sir Keir was “in bed” with Just Stop Oil donors and Tory party chairman Greg Hands urged Labour to hand back the money donated by Mr Vince.

Speaking to the BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Thomas-Symonds defended his party’s position, saying: “We have been extremely clear on our views on Just Stop Oil.

“Indeed, Keir Starmer has said of them ‘just go home’ because they are not actually promoting the cause of tackling climate change.

“What they are doing is entirely counterproductive and the only debate it’s provoking is about our public order laws.”

Labour Party Conference 2021
Shadow international trade secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds (Gareth Fuller/PA)

He insisted Mr Vince, who is also the chairman of League Two football club Forest Green Rovers, is a “successful businessman here in the UK”, adding: “He’s a perfectly legitimate person to take money from.

“If he wishes to give money to other causes that’s up to him, but it can hardly be said that this affects our views as a Labour Party on Just Stop Oil.”

Speaking to the same programme later on, Mr Vince said he will continue to back Just Stop Oil, explaining: “Sometimes laws are unjust. And when that happens, people have to stand up and do something about it. This climate crisis will be with us for hundreds of years.”

On his donations to Labour, he said: “I think it is a desperate stretch for the right-wing press and Tory MPs actually to be saying there’s a link here, that this money should be given back. The money is not dodgy.

UFC 286 – O2 Arena
Forest Green Rovers chairman Dale Vince in the crowd during UFC 286 at O2 Arena, London. (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

“I’m not dodgy. It’s all tax paid. I am completely transparent.”

He insisted there is “no link” between the money he donated to Labour and the reports claiming the party is considering blocking new oil and gas exploration if it wins the next election.

Mr Vince also said he talked to Sir Keir “last week on the phone” for the second time and that the two did not discuss Just Stop Oil.

Writing on Twitter about the businessman’s comments, Mr Hands said: “The plot thickens on Just Stop Oil’s links to Labour, and to Sir Keir Starmer personally.

“Does the former director of public prosecutions (Sir Keir Starmer) agree that ‘some laws are unjust’ (sic) and therefore should be disobeyed? If so, this is very Jeremy Corbyn.”

