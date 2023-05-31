Lobbyists call for action on transparency as Labour plans ban for ex-ministers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lobbyists call for action on transparency as Labour plans ban for ex-ministers

By Press Association
Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner has promised to ban former ministers from lobbying the government for five years as part of a plan to improve transparency and uphold standards in public life. (Peter Byrne/PA)
Labour’s plans to ban ex-ministers from lobbying the government for five years after leaving office are “encouraging” but need to go further, lobbyists have said.

Along with the lobbying ban, the party is considering a five-point plan that would see former ministers fined for breaking lobbying rules and a new Integrity and Ethics Commission with the power to enforce standards across public life.

Alastair McCapra, CEO of the lobbyists’ trade association the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR), welcomed the plans but urged Labour to do more.

He said: “It is encouraging to see the Labour Party addressing the issue of lobbying that has tarnished our politics for so long.

“Their proposed five-point plan and Integrity and Ethics Commission is a huge step in the right direction and rightly focuses immediate concerns on the actions of those within Parliament and those who have recently left.”

He added that the CIPR had met with Labour last week to discuss the proposals, and had advised the party that transparency around external lobbyists was “still missing” from its plans.

He said: “More needs to be done to proactively change the culture around transparency and accountability when it comes to lobbying.

“Our Lobbying for Good Lobbying campaign is calling for a change to legislation to include a register that promotes ethical behaviour, enhances public trust, and upholds the highest standards of integrity from lobbyists and politicians.

Mr McCapra’s comments come as the Financial Times reported Labour was preparing to put its plans on lobbying to the party’s policymaking body, the National Policy Forum, this summer as it drafts its manifesto for the next general election.

The plans were originally unveiled by Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in November 2021, shortly after Conservative former minister Owen Paterson resigned from the Commons following a row over his lobbying for two companies that employed him as a consultant.

Former prime minister David Cameron was criticised for lobbying on behalf of Greensill Capital, but his actions were found to have been within the rules (Yui Mok/PA)

Ms Rayner described the existing system for monitoring former ministers’ new jobs as a “toothless watchdog” and promised to “close this revolving door for good”.

She also took aim at David Cameron over the Greensill scandal, which saw the former prime minister informally lobby the Government on behalf of Australian financier Lex Greensill in an attempt to secure state support during the pandemic. An inquiry later found Mr Cameron’s actions had been within the rules and he had not been required to register as a lobbyist.

Responding to the Financial Times report on Wednesday, Mr McCapra said: “Yes, the proposals might go some way to preventing another Greensill, but this is sadly just one amongst a never-ending string of scandals that often don’t involve former ministers but do involve individuals from across the political system.”

