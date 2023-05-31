Halve transport fares for students over 22, union urges

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Student leaders are demanding transport costs are halved after research suggested nearly a third of learners could not afford to eat due to excessive travel costs.

In a report into the travel barriers facing those in further and higher education, the National Union of Students (NUS) said 32% of students have missed meals to pay for their bus or train fares.

The survey of 3,746 students across the UK, including 700 in Scotland, also found 29% struggled to purchases necessities like stationery or books, while 60% missed out on socialising due to travel costs.

Analysis by the union suggested 55% – or 311,000 – students in Scotland are ineligible for the Scottish Government’s free bus travel scheme for those under the age of 22.

The research follows the union’s cost of survival report published earlier this year which found 21% of students missed classes because of the cost of public transport, while the costs caused 7% to miss placements.

Ellie Gomersall, president of NUS Scotland, said the report also found the cost of bus travel had increased by 60% since 2012.

She said cutting bus and rail fares by half for all students and apprentices would help them afford travel to their classes, while making education more accessible.

“Public transport is becoming more expensive but less reliable,” she said.

“Students across the country are telling us how they have to leave their homes up to two hours early to get to their classes on time because buses will be too overcrowded to let anyone else on, and others simply don’t turn up.

“When 28% of students have missed class or placement because they could not afford the cost of travel, it is clear that something needs to be done to make our education system more accessible to those on lower incomes.

“The misconception that students are all school leavers is harming us. The majority of students are 22 and over, making us ineligible for free bus travel and leaving us to pay extortionate travel fares on minimal incomes.

“Free bus travel for under-22s is great but it does not help the majority of students who are aged 22 and over, or anyone who catches a train to class.

“We are calling on the Scottish Government to make bus and trains half-price for all students so that a student never again has to choose between eating and attending their classes.”

Transport Minister Kevin Stewart said: “We are doing everything we can to help people to get through the cost-of-living crisis.

“We welcome the opportunity to hear from all sectors on ideas that are affordable and realistic, especially ones that will create a better, greener future for all, and look forward to continuing engagement with NUS Scotland on these important issues.

“Extending free bus travel to all children and young people under 22 is helping to improve access to education, leisure, and work, while enabling them to travel sustainably early in their lives.

“But most importantly, it makes sustainable bus travel more affordable and helps families and young people reduce their travel costs. More than two thirds of eligible young people are now using the scheme and our focus remains on encouraging as many more as possible to sign up.

“On rail, ScotRail’s 16-25 rail card offers a third off rail fares and is also open to mature students over the age of 25 if they’re enrolled on a full time course.

“More widely, we are considering future rail fare options whilst taking account of the extremely challenging fiscal climate facing both passengers and funders and we expect to provide an update on this in due course.

“The trial removal of ScotRail peak fares is a bold initiative that shows we are acting now, while the Fair Fares Review is progressing to ensure a sustainable and integrated approach to public transport fares.

“The review is considering both the cost and availability of services and the range of discounts and concessionary schemes which are available to ensure our public transport system is more accessible, available, and affordable for all, with the costs of transport more fairly shared across government, business, and society.”